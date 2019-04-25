Caldwell University Offering a Bachelor's in eSports Management

CALDWELL, N.J., April 25, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- Caldwell University is offering a new Bachelor of Science degree in eSports Management to prepare students for careers in the popular electronic sports gaming industry with opportunities for employment in finance, marketing, event planning, operations and entertainment.

The program is one of the first of its kind in the nation and is being offered within Caldwell's School of Business and Computer Science. "This is an exciting undergraduate program that will focus on the world of esports from the business and sport side of the industry," said Professor Virginia Rich, associate dean of the School of Business. Courses will concentrate on digital marketing, esports management, entrepreneurial studies, event planning, operations, ethics, and the sociological impact of esports. "This growing industry is in need of professionals with business acumen and we are happy that we will be able to provide students with an academic background focused on the esports marketplace," said Rich.

Newzoo, a global provider of games and global analytics, estimates that the global eSports economy will reach $900 million in 2019, representing a 38% growth from 2018, with audience growth reaching 180 million in 2019.

The degree program is based in a Business School that is accredited by the Accreditation Council for Business Schools and Programs, ensuring rigorous academic curriculum and strong skills-based outcomes.

In fall 2019 Caldwell University is launching its first esports team. In the spring 2019 semester, the university began offering an elective in esports within the Business School's Sport Management major.

For information on the program, contact the Caldwell University Admissions Office at 973-618-3500 or admissions@caldwell.edu or go to https://www.caldwell.edu/academics/majors-minors/business/b-s-in-e-sports-management.

Prospective students can apply to the program at www.caldwell.edu/applynow.

SOURCE Caldwell University

Related Links

http://www.caldwell.edu

