Caldwell VanRiper announces strategic partnership with Found Search Marketing; adding to its strategic marketing services and digital content creation

Kevin Flynn, President of CVR, believes this strategic partnership provides a great opportunity for both firms' clients and employees. "Both agencies complement each other in different disciplines, making it a win for our clients and growth opportunities for our employees. Content creation, along with video production, has become critical for marketers to tell their story particularly in social media. This partnership will allow CVR to continue to build on our success in social media strategy and content creation, along with the other services we provide."

FoundSM's president, Julie Warnecke, added, "I am very excited to narrow our service offering to paid search, paid social and analytics, with the idea that we can successfully provide more focus and dedication to this side of the business and the team."

Both agencies have experience in retail, higher education, and healthcare clients, and have partnered on projects together in the past. CVR currently has 33 full-time employees and is located in the Salesforce Tower, downtown Indianapolis. FoundSM has 18 full-time employees and is located at 419 N. Pennsylvania Ave. Four of FoundSM's employees became employees of CVR as part of the agreement. CVR recently purchased a 16,500 sq. ft. building at 701 E. New York St., Indianapolis, and plans to move in the next few months. CVR's new office will include a video and photo studio, a podcast recording booth and ample space for growth.

About Caldwell VanRiper, Inc.

Caldwell VanRiper, Inc., dba CVR, is an integrated marketing communications company specializing in advertising, marketing and public relations. Founded in 1910, CVR is the longest running communications agency in the state of Indiana. CVR is a member of AMIN, a global network of independent agencies with more than 50 offices in over 30 countries around the world (www.AMINworldwide.com). CVR services local, regional, national, and international clients in a variety of B2B and B2C industries, as well as many nonprofits. Our philosophy is about building brands that matter, and we are proud of our efforts to help brands make our community and the world a better place. Learn more at www.CVRindy.com

About Found Search Marketing Inc.

Found Search Marketing, or FoundSM, was created by early members of the Google Adwords team with paid search truly at its core. FoundSM employees are certified and fully trained on industry leading platforms, programs, and tools to ensure we can step in to any environment and provide results for our clients. FoundSM services clients locally, regionally, nationally, and internationally in a variety of verticals such as education, healthcare, and home services. We like to think of ourselves as part of the businesses we serve – which is why we've had a 10-year success record with our client-first culture. Learn more at www.FoundSM.com.

