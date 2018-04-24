Caleb Chapman's Soundhouse Wins 12 DownBeat Awards, With 64 Wins Since '05

As the oldest publication devoted to "jazz, blues and beyond," DownBeat celebrates high-caliber jazz education with its annual awards. 12 of the Salt Lake Soundhouse's 18 bands have been recognized with at least one award from the magazine, including the Crescent Super Band, the Voodoo Orchestra, Soul Research Foundation, Little Big Band, Vicious Beat, Time Check Jazz Orchestra, Kingston Winter, Jukebox Antihero, Hooligans Brass Band, The Inevitables, Lo-Fi Riot, and La Onda Caribeña.

"Soundhouse is one of the winningest music programs of the last decade when it comes to the DownBeat Student Music Awards. What Caleb Chapman and his team at Soundhouse have done is nothing short of amazing. Soundhouse is teaching young musicians to perform and improvise with incredible technique, creativity and joy. It's one of the top music programs in the nation," said DownBeat publisher Frank Alkyer.

To pair with its record of award success, nearly every senior high school student member of Caleb Chapman's Soundhouse has received a college scholarship offer, putting the average annual total for scholarships offered to graduates at one million dollars. In 2017, scholarships offered to Soundhouse seniors totaled over $2 million.

It was also recently announced that new Soundhouses are set to open in Nashville, L.A. and Boston later this year, with a franchising plan in place to build Soundhouses across the country and globe. The combination rehearsal spaces and performance centers will offer local musicians the ultimate array of tools, instruction and opportunities to create, practice, and perform music in a wide variety of styles.

About Caleb Chapman's Soundhouse

Caleb Chapman's Soundhouse is a nationally recognized contemporary music school and performance center whose top-tier musicians, educators and celebrity guests mentor bands on performance, recording, touring and more. Chapman is an award winning music educator, producer, entrepreneur, author, bandleader and performer.

The Soundhouse program teaches and values teamwork, self-confidence, leadership, self-discipline, time management, marketing, problem solving, networking, entrepreneurship, creativity, improvisation, and other skills to help musicians achieve success. Soundhouse members rehearse with like-minded musicians on a weekly basis in facilities stocked with professional gear.

View original content:http://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/caleb-chapmans-soundhouse-wins-12-downbeat-awards-with-64-wins-since-05-300632991.html

SOURCE Caleb Chapman’s Soundhouse