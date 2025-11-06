Caleb Martin Steps Into the Spotlight as LANDMAN Heads to New York for Season 2 Premiere

LOS ANGELES, Nov. 6, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- Actor and rising creative Caleb Martin represented by MVA Entertainment, is stepping into his moment as he returns to screens in Season 2 of Taylor Sheridan's LANDMAN, with the official red-carpet premiere taking place this November in New York City. With a compelling character arc this season and a growing artistic footprint, Caleb is quickly becoming a talent to watch.

Caleb appears in the hit Paramount+ series created by Sheridan (Yellowstone, 1883, Tulsa King), bringing depth, authenticity, and quiet intensity to his role—a performance that early industry buzz suggests will resonate with audiences. Known for his grounded presence and emotional range, he represents a new generation of actors rising within the Sheridan universe.

"Being part of Landman has been a transformative experience for me—not just as an actor, but as a human," said Caleb. "This role challenged me in the best ways and reminded me why I chose this path: to tell stories that mean something. Walking that carpet in New York will be a milestone, but it's the work and the heart behind it that matter most. I'm stepping into this chapter with gratitude, purpose, and an open door for what comes next."

Alongside his on-screen work, Caleb is developing a second creative lane in music—an area he approaches with the same intentionality and storytelling focus. His original music, rooted in authenticity and emotional truth, will begin rolling out in 2026, adding a new dimension to his artistic expression.

Publicist Mayra Aruca, of MVA Entertainment LLC, notes that Caleb's trajectory is not accidental, it's the result of talent, discipline, and heart.

"Caleb represents what the industry is craving right now, real talent, real depth, and real connection," said Mayra. "He's not chasing the spotlight; he's earning it. This premiere marks the beginning of a pivotal chapter for him, and the attention is well deserved."

The Season 2 New York City premiere of LANDMAN will feature a red carpet followed by a private screening with the cast, creatives, and invited industry guests. Caleb will attend as part of the ensemble cast for the upcoming season.

