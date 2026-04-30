Caleb Pressley's Chica~Chida Launches "The Nutsack" Limited-Edition Party Pack

To celebrate, the spirits brand brings the new product to life through a humor-driven campaign video

NEW YORK, April 30, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- Today, Chica~Chida is launching "The Nutsack," a limited-edition party pack with 10 alcohol shooters in a burlap sack. The new product launch is supported by the brand's first-ever campaign.

Developed in collaboration with Creative Director Caleb Pressley, "The Nutsack" party pack leans into the brand's chaotic humor, a voice that's been gaining traction across its social platforms.

Chica~Chida’s Creative Director Caleb Pressley presents the brand’s latest launch, “The Nutsack” party pack.

In addition to the product, the brand is debuting its first campaign, which is anchored by a hero video. The hero video features three grandmothers getting cheeky texts about a "nutsack" during a game of mahjong, only to reveal it's a burlap sack filled with Chica~Chida shooters. Just like the liquor itself, the video highlights what Chica~Chida does best: not taking itself too seriously.

"The Nutsack" party pack was born from a simple idea: create something people actually want to bring to the party. The hero video brings the product to life by leaning into Chica~Chida's playfulness and invites consumers to be in on the joke. The goal was to create something people don't just watch but talk about and pass along.

The party pack launches just in time for summer and is made for any function. It includes 10 (50ml) Chica~Chida shooters and retails for $14.99. It's built for everything from tailgates to golf carts, it's a durable, discreet carry made for easy sharing and guaranteed to get people talking.

Chica~Chida is a disruptor in the flavored alcohol market, offering a versatile and cost effective option for those looking to experiment. After a strong 2025, the campaign and new launch signal that the brand is entering its next stage of growth. According to NielsenIQ data from 2025, Chica~Chida is the fastest-growing independent flavored agave spirit in the U.S. In the Total Bev Alc Peanut Butter flavored segment, it lands at number one, accounting for 57% of the category dollar growth last year. Since launching in 2024, the brand has expanded to 31 states.

"The reason Chica~Chida works is because we've built a real community, one that actually cares about each other," said Sam Hirsch, Co-Founder of Chica~Chida. "We've always said this brand is about good times, good people, and not taking the moment too seriously. 'The Nutsack' is exactly that - a product we probably shouldn't have made but absolutely had to."

The hero video will debut across Chica~Chida's social and digital channels. People can watch the campaign on Youtube HERE. The campaign was produced by Chica~Chida and directed by Mackenzie Andrews. Supporting content featuring Caleb Pressley and Glenny Balls will also roll out across social media, extending the campaign's humor and continuing to bring the product to life. These assets are available in the media folder linked below.

Launching today, "The Nutsack" is a limited-edition release timed for Cinco de Mayo and summer gatherings. You can grab your sack at select retailers where Chica~Chida is sold and online at drinkchicachida.com/shop.

For more information, visit drinkchicachida.com or follow @drinkchicachida.

ASSETS FOR MEDIA USE

About Chica~Chida

Chica~Chida is a peanut butter agave spirit distilled in Tequila, Mexico. Since debuting in 2024, Chica~Chida has emerged as a leader in the flavored-spirits category. The fastest-growing independent flavored agave spirit in the U.S., it offers a smooth, nutty profile with a subtle earthy sweetness that stands out in the flavored spirits space. It's bottled at 32% and was made with allergen-free peanut butter flavoring. Chica~Chida is available for purchase (750ML bottles) in 31 states and online at drinkchicachida.com. For more information, visit drinkchicachida.com or follow us on Instagram.

SOURCE Chica~Chida