Caleb Rudow Redefines Political Engagement in Response to Trump's North Carolina Visit, Emphasizing Compassionate Action and Effective Politics.

ASHEVILLE, N.C., Sept. 5, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- In the wake of President Trump's new focus on North Carolina and recent visit to Asheville, NC, Democratic congressional candidate Caleb Rudow is redefining political engagement by combining compassionate action with effective politics. Over the past weeks, Rudow's campaign has seen increased donations and attention, which he has swiftly turned into community initiatives. These include distributing school supplies and personal hygiene products, welcoming students on their first day, and contributing $10,000 to MANNA FoodBank's hunger relief efforts across the district. This donation translates to 40,000 meals, directly combating food insecurity exacerbated by recent economic challenges.

Congressional Candidate, Caleb Rudow, Donates 40,000 Meals and Distributes School Supplies. Post this Photo Credit, Paul King Photo Credit, Rudow for Congress Photo Credit, Paul King

"Politicians must deliver on their promises through meaningful action," said Rudow. "Our campaign prioritizes people over politics, demonstrating that political resources can create immediate good in our communities."

Western North Carolina has seen a 19% increase in food insecurity this year, affecting over 23,000 children. Rudow's donation provides crucial support as pandemic-related food bank benefits expire nationwide.

"I aim to invest in our communities and use paid media to amplify these efforts," Rudow emphasized. "We show that effective politics can directly support our communities."

In August, Rudow's campaign engaged extensively with the community through four festivals celebrating local culture, five community events addressing local concerns, five house parties connecting intimately with voters, three 5Ks supporting local causes, and nine canvassing events to hear directly from constituents.

"August was a month of meaningful engagement and action," reflected Rudow. "We've listened to concerns, celebrated community spirit, and supported our neighbors. Our campaign exemplifies leadership through action, not just promises."

As the campaign progresses, Caleb Rudow continues to lead by example, challenging conventional norms by focusing on community impact and effective representation.

For more information on Caleb Rudow and his campaign, visit rudowforcongress.com.

About Caleb Rudow

Caleb Rudow is a Buncombe County native and Asheville High graduate. Caleb is proud to represent WNC in the NC General Assembly as a Democratic State House Representative for District 116 in Buncombe County. Caleb has a master's degree in Global Policy Studies from the LBJ School of Public Affairs at the University of Texas at Austin. Caleb has dedicated his life to public service, and at the heart of it all is his love for people and cultures and his desire to work towards a common goal.

CONTACT

Jefferson Ellison, Rudow for Congress

[email protected]

O: (828) 222-0456 / C: 828-505-6415

SOURCE Rudow for Congress