Calego launches Calego Insights to Help Consumer Brands and Retailers Generate, Syndicate and Leverage Ratings & Reviews

After years of leveraging ratings & reviews to build its own brands, Calego is now sharing its insights and expertise

MONTREAL, Jan. 18, 2021 /PRNewswire/ - Today, Calego International Inc. announced the launch of Calego Insights, the intelligence arm of the longstanding consumer products company.

After 90 years of producing consumer products and distributing them to the world's leading retailers, Calego has packaged its expertise into strategic advisory offerings for consumer brands and retailers operating in today's fragmented and demanding omnichannel environment.

Its first offering helps brands that sell or want to sell their products to third-party retailers to generate, syndicate and leverage ratings & reviews.

Calego has years of experience doing exactly that across its own portfolio of proprietary, private label and licensed brands. Calego built its iFLY® travel goods brand from scratch using a strategy focused on wholesale fulfillment, retailer-partnership and consumer-generated content, namely ratings & reviews. Today, over 80% of all the ratings & reviews associated with luggage products on Walmart.com are generated and syndicated by Calego.

"We have spent years learning how customers interact with brands after purchasing their products from third-party retailers," said David Rapps, President of Calego and Chief Strategist of Calego Insights. "As a wholesale brand, convincing end-consumers to engage with you and rate and review your products is very difficult, and yet that is where we excel."

After having been asked by many brands and retailers for advice on how to elevate their ratings & reviews performance, Calego decided to deliver its methods and expertise in a proper offering.

Calego has identified meaningful white space at leading retailers, including Walmart, Target and others, where incumbent brands are leaving openings for lesser known brands to emerge due to shortfalls of syndicated ratings & reviews and consumer-generated content.

About Calego International Inc.

Founded in 1931, Calego produces and distributes luggage, bags, accessories, and health & wellness products through its portfolio of brands. In 2012, Calego relaunched iFLY®, a travel brand featuring stunning, high-quality luggage and accessories at affordable prices. Amidst record sales of iFLY® luggage, Calego was honored by Walmart Inc. as its 2018 "Supplier of the Year" in the Home Organization category and continues to be a first-class partner to the world's largest retailers, where you will find its health & wellness products in addition to its collections of travel goods and accessories.

For more information, visit www.calego.com or www.calegoinsights.com.

