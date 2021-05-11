Calendar, Schmalendar! Summer Lovers Near and Far Invited to Sign the Ball Park® Brand #SummerNow Petition to Name May 20 the First Day of Summer

There's No Time Like the Present to #SummerNow Many are craving an early summer start. In a recent survey, nearly half of Americans plan to start enjoying their summer as soon as they can (46 percent). 1 Two out of three agree that they will remember summer 2021 for the rest of their lives (65 percent).

"Why wait to break out the flip flops, soak up the sun and fire up the grill to cook a few hot dogs?" said Amy Margolin, senior associate brand manager, Ball Park brand. "We're all about celebrating the tastes, sounds, sights and feelings of summer, and this year, we want to start celebrating early and hope our fellow fans of summer will join us and #SummerNow."

To help kick-off #SummerNow and spread the word, the brand teamed up with beloved meteorologist and famed weatherman Jim Cantore.

"I may report on the weather, but I have always believed that summertime is a state of mind," said Cantore. "Sure, making forecasts can be challenging, but this will not be. No matter where you are or the weather you're experiencing, it's time to start summer immediately."

Sign the Petition , Score Exclusive #SummerNow Merch

Standing in summer solidarity with the Ball Park brand is simple -- and those who join have a chance to win summer swag to celebrate the season in style. Between May 11 and May 19, 2021, fans of summer who sign the petition and opt in their email address on https://www.change.org/SummerNow will be entered into the #SummerNow swag giveaway for a chance to win. Fans can also enter for a chance to win the swag by sharing how they're celebrating #SummerNow on May 20 on Ball Park's Twitter or Instagram page.** Seventy-five lucky fans will receive a kit full of Ball Park brand summer essentials - including a hot dog pack pool float, kiddie pool, pool noodle with grill marks, visor, apron, flip flops and sunscreen.

With two out of five Americans looking forward to enjoying the outdoors this summer (41 percent) and three out of four Americans saying they can't wait for summer to begin (76 percent), these merch items are sure to satisfy summer fun cravings. To join the #SummerNow movement and sign the petition, visit change.org/SummerNow. For more information, visit @BallParkBrand on Twitter and @Ballparkbrand on Instagram .

"We're excited to support those rallying for an early start to the season with the #SummerNow petition," said Amanda Mustafic, Deputy Communications Officer, Change.org. "Our community brings together people from across the country who can bond over similar passions and we can't wait to spark this shared celebration of summer that so many will be able to participate in."

*While the Ball Park brand team does not have the power to change the official start of summer, we hope you'll join us in the spirit of welcoming summer early this year.

**NO PURCHASE NECESSARY. Open to legal residents of the 50 US/DC (excluding AK, FL, NY & HI), who are at least 18 years of age and the age of majority in state of residence. Void where prohibited. Sweepstakes starts on 5/11/21 and ends on 5/20/21. Multiple entry periods. Change.org entry period starts 5/11/21 and ends 5/19/21; Twitter & Instagram entry period starts and ends on 5/20/21. Each entry period starts at 12:00:00 a.m. EDT on the start date and ends at 11:59:59 p.m. EDT on the end date. Three methods of entry, limit one (1) entry per person, per entry method. 75 Grand Prizes, ARV $329.85. For Official Rules and details on how to enter, visit ballparkbrand.com . Sponsor: Tyson Foods, Inc., 2200 W Don Tyson Pkwy, Springdale, AR 72762.

1About the Research

This survey was conducted using the field services of Engine Insights CARAVAN. Results are based on a sample of 1,004 adults. The online omnibus study is conducted among a demographically representative sample of U.S. adults 18 years of age and older. This survey was live April 19-21, 2021.

Completed responses are weighted by five variables: age, sex, geographic region, race, and education to ensure reliable and accurate representation of the total U.S. population, 18 years of age and older.

About Ball Park® Brand

The Ball Park brand was launched in 1957 in response to a request for a hot dog from the owner of the Detroit Tigers baseball team and today, is an official partner of the Detroit Tigers. The Ball Park frank was such a success, it was expanded nationally. Today, Ball Park brand offers a variety of hot dogs such as Prime beef, Angus beef, beef, meat and turkey franks. Ball Park products can be found in supermarkets, convenience stores and a variety of sports venues. For more information, visit ballparkbrand.com or on social Instagram , Facebook , or Twitter .

About Change.org

Change.org is the world's home for people-powered change. It's free to use — funded by the people who use it — and open to all. Over 300 million people use our petition and campaign tools to speak up on issues they're passionate about.

SOURCE Ball Park Brand

Related Links

https://www.ballparkbrand.com/

