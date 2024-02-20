Calero Appoints Matt Ferry to Drive SaaS Management Sales

ROCHESTER, N.Y., Feb. 20, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Calero, the recognized leader in the technology expense management industry, proudly announces the appointment of Matt Ferry as Executive Vice President of SaaS and Middle Market Sales. As a member of the executive leadership team, Ferry will spearhead the continued focus on the newly emerging SaaS Management space as well as driving Calero's previously launched middle market sales team to expand its ubiquitous offering in technology expense management.

In his role, Ferry will own accelerating sales of the SaaS Management portion of the Calero.com platform. The single-platform solution exemplifies Calero's existing expertise in helping enterprises manage complex technology expenses, and its commitment to delivering significant savings to customers by enabling users to take control of their SaaS estate with

Usage pattern analytics

License and feature optimization

Industry-first, AI-driven Unified Communications insights

The leadership expansion aligns with the company's commitment to innovation in the industry. Scott Gilbert, CEO of Calero, commented:

"SaaS Management is an exploding market as companies increasingly realize they need visibility, cost optimization and automated management of their large and growing SaaS expenditures. Calero has spent the past two years expanding its SaaS Management software offering. Recognizing this trend, we appointed Giulio D'Ali to ensure our product continues to lead the market. Bringing Matt to my executive team reflects additional investment in the customer-facing side of SaaS management. With the continued support of both Riverside Partners and Oak Hill Capital, I am excited to take the market by storm and demonstrate the full power of the Calero.com solution."

Commenting on joining Calero, Ferry said,

"The Calero opportunity was something I was not expecting to come along, but there is a rare synergy between my background and Calero's game-changing SaaS Management. This, coupled with my passion for middle-market customers that are often underserved, and Calero's commitment to delivering its solution to more than just the Fortune 500 companies targeted by most TEM providers, made Calero an immediate yes for me."

Steve Kaplan, General Partner at Riverside Partners, and chairman of the Calero Board of Directors, had similar sentiments, stating,

"The scrappy, hungry vigor that Matt has demonstrated in past roles is precisely why we handpicked him to lead the charge in taking the SaaS Management market by storm as well as further expanding our investment in the middle-market. He has a proven track record of building results-driven teams that deliver value-creation not only for the organizations he has worked for, but more importantly, the customers his teams have sold to."

Calero continues to set the SaaS Management standard in the market, delivering discovery, visibility, and optimization in an established, industry-leading platform committed to customer-focused innovation. Gilbert added,

"While the competition has elected to offshore labor and reduce service levels in an effort to drive cost-saving measures, our previously-announced commitment to a technology-first approach has enabled Calero to double-down on its investment in innovation as well as expanding our go-to-market efforts that deliver visibility and savings to a wider-range of corporations across the US and global markets".

Ferry brings with him a wealth of knowledge and experience in selling tech-focused SaaS platforms in areas including AI and IoT and is seasoned in scaling and commercializing high-growth start-ups. He most recently served as the CRO of Gramener, an industry leader in driving data insights through AI.

About Calero

Calero is the leading Technology Expense Management provider, managing over $25 billion in spend worldwide for thousands of organizations in 102 countries. With a deep commitment to innovation and customer success, Calero partners with organizations to provide a modernized, centralized technology expense management solution that supports Telecom Expense Management, Managed Mobility Services, and SaaS Subscription Management. Calero is the industry leader in initiatives that solve pervasive market problems and continues to be recognized by industry analysts for award-winning achievements. The company is committed to serving customers with innovative solutions that provide visibility, control, and optimization of their entire technology ecosystem.

