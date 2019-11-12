Calex Manufacturing Company Introduces 150-Watt DC-DC Converter for Railway and Industrial Applications

The 150-Watt HBM Series offers the latest technology in fixed frequency power conversion. Designed to achieve high reliability and high efficiency, the HBM Series incorporates the latest circuit technologies along with proprietary packaging and thermal management techniques that meet critical and harsh environmental requirements often seen in industrial and railway applications. For most optimized thermal management, the HBM Series is available with either a standard flanged, slotted baseplate or an option with four M3 inserts, stand-offs.

The HBM Series delivers output voltages of 5V, 12V or 24V with an input voltage range of 57.6V – 160V and transients for 100ms to 170V. The converters have excellent regulation, low ripple and noise, and operate at a fixed switching frequency of 200 kHz. Housed in a fully encased package with an industry standard half-brick footprint, the HBM Series operates at full power over a -40 ⁰C to +100 ⁰C baseplate temperature range.

All models in the 150 W HBM Series feature a reinforced I/O isolation rated at 3kVrms; wide input voltage range; remote sense and trim function, allowing the user to compensate for output voltage variations within +/-10% of Vout. Mindful of battery powered applications, an ON/OFF function with either positive or negative polarity is offered to minimize power consumption when the converter is in stand-by or off state. All HBM models incorporate over-current, short-circuit and over-temperature protection. The HBM series is UL/EN60950-1 safety approved and RoHS compliant.

The datasheet is available to download now. For samples and pricing, please contact 508-212-5306.

About Calex

Calex Manufacturing Company Inc., a subsidiary of Murata Power Solutions, offers a wide variety of cutting-edge DC-DC power converters for automotive, transportation and industrial applications. Located in the Silicon Valley region of California, Calex has been supporting the electronics industry for more than 50 years with standard catalog converters, as well as custom tailored power solutions. Calex products are designed and manufactured in the United States. For more information, please visit www.calex.com.

