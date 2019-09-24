Calex Manufacturing Company Introduces Ruggedized 1Kw DC-DC Converter for Industrial, E-Mobility and Computing Applications
Featuring the Industry's Best Power Density 181W/in³, 96 Percent Efficient, 4:1 Input Voltage Range
CONCORD, Calif., Sept. 24, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- Calex Manufacturing Company, Inc. today announced the release of the 24S53.19FXW DC-DC converter. Ideal for battery connect applications, the converter meets the most stringent performance standards for industrial, process control and transportation applications. This model represents the final product in Calex's FXW series of DC-DC converters, exhibiting unparalleled power density of 181W/in³ over a 9-36 VDC input range in a ruggedized full brick package that delivers 1000-Watts of output power.
The 24S53.19FXW boasts high efficiency and power density by incorporating advanced digitally controlled synchronous rectification technology and case construction that optimizes thermal performance. With a footprint of 2.5 x 4.7 x 0.52 inches, the converter operates at a fixed frequency of 200 kHz and a temperature range of -40 ⁰C to +105 ⁰C. Additionally, the converter can deliver full output power without derating up to 90 ⁰C. Heatsink options are available for extended temperature use.
All models in the 1000-Watt FXW series feature a 4:1 input voltage range; output voltages of 12, 24, 28, 48 and 53 VDC; remote ON/OFF; remote sense and TRIM that allows users to adjust the output voltage +10% to -40%. Mindful of battery powered applications, an ON/OFF function is available to minimize the current draw from the batteries when the converter is in the off state. All FXW models are protected by over current, short circuit and over temperature protection. The FXW series is UL60950 approved.
The datasheet is available to download now. For samples and pricing, please contact 508-212-5306.
About Calex
Calex Manufacturing Company Inc., a subsidiary of Murata Power Solutions, offers a wide variety of cutting-edge DC-DC power converters for automotive, transportation and industrial applications. Located in the Silicon Valley region of California, Calex has been supporting the electronics industry for more than 50 years with standard catalog converters, as well as custom tailored power solutions. Calex products are designed and manufactured in the United States. For more information, please visit www.calex.com.
