Calgary Luxury Rum Distilling Company Romero becomes GUINNESS WORLD RECORDS™ Holder for Largest Cuba Libre Cocktail

As Western Canada's premier craft rum producer, Romero is dedicated to continuous improvement through determination, hard work and innovation. Romero uses top-quality Canadian ingredients, including molasses and glacier-fed water from the Rockies to craft their rums and cocktails. All of the distilling equipment Romero uses is also Canadian-made.

The distiller has perfected a dark, amber, and spiced rum that are all distilled in copper pot stills and mature in once-used Kentucky bourbon barrels.

"Romero's GUINNESS WORLD RECORDS™ Largest Cuba Libre Cocktail, which filled the four-foot cubed glass, was made with the perfect ratio of Romero's award-winning rum, lime juice and cola," says co-owner, Tom Romero. "By using quality locally-sourced ingredients, we have not only made the world's Largest Cuba Libre Cocktail, but also quite possibly the most delicious one yet."

"As the only rum-driven distillery in Western Canada, Romero has afforded many, including myself, the unique opportunity to enjoy quality, locally-crafted rum," says Romero Ambassador and WWE Hall of Famer, Bret Hart. "Whether you are enjoying a bottle of their award-winning dark rum or visiting Romero's prohibition-inspired cocktail bar, you can always count on a luxurious experience."

Romero is built on a rich and mostly untold history of rum-running during Prohibition from the Blairmore Hotel in the Crowsnest Pass. People that are interested in learning more about their rich history are encouraged to visit their cocktail bar in Calgary, Alberta at Suite 300, 688 Heritage Drive SE.

For more information regarding Romero visit romerodistilling.com.

About Romero Distilling Co.:

Romero Distilling Co., headquartered in Calgary, AB is a luxury Canadian rum producer, building on the largely untold history of rum-running in the west. Using glacier-fed water that originates on the eastern slopes of the Canadian Rockies and Canadian molasses, Romero is dedicated to continuous improvement through determination, hard work and innovation. The Romero Distilling label can be found at liquor stores across Alberta, British Columbia, Connecticut and soon more retailers across the USA, in addition to their online shop. For more information, please visit romerodistilling.com or check out our social media. Facebook: @romerodistilling , Instagram: @romerodistilling .

SOURCE Romero Distilling Company