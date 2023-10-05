CalGEM Continues 2023 Oil Permit Approvals in Vulnerable Communities, Works Against Legislation Raising Billions in Oil Bonding to Plug Unproductive Wells; Newsom Must Ignore Regulator and Sign AB 1167, Advocacy Groups Say

News provided by

Consumer Watchdog

05 Oct, 2023, 14:25 ET

LOS ANGELES, Oct. 5, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- The state's oil and gas regulator CalGEM has gone rogue, approving hundreds of oil permits this year in vulnerable communities breathing poisonous emissions from both active and idle wells. At the same time, the regulator has worked to undermine AB 1167 in the legislature and with the governor. AB 1167 (Carrillo) is a critical bill to raise billions in bonding from oil companies seeking to sell unproductive wells to ensure plugging costs are covered, Consumer Watchdog and FracTracker Alliance said today.

"Governor Newsom must both stop CalGEM's reckless regulators from issuing permits for drilling in the midst of vulnerable communities and ignore CalGem's efforts to undermine AB 1167," said Consumer Advocate Liza Tucker. "He must sign this legislation immediately to ensure that the state has enough oil industry bonding to plug idle and orphaned oil wells that poison communities with their emissions—especially because CalGEM is approving so many rework permits in communities."

"Big oil is able to shed debt by transferring ownership of low producing wells to small shell companies, instead of paying to plug the wells themselves," said Kyle Ferrar, Western Program Director for FracTracker Alliance. "Rework permits allow these shell companies to continue producing small amounts of oil, until the companies go bankrupt, leaving the plugging and remediation costs to California taxpayers. Big oil has been reaping profits from California oil for decades–with vulnerable communities paying the highest price with their health–and must be required to assure the state that their mess will be cleaned up."

More than 100 groups are urging Newsom to sign AB 1167. For their letter, see here. Decommissioning California's oil and gas infrastructure could exceed all future net cash flows from production by up to $21 billion dollars, according to financial think tank Carbon Tracker, making it critical for Newsom to sign the bill to protect taxpayers.

The total number of new oil and gas permits issued since Newsom took office in 2019 swelled to 15,722, according to CalGEM data crunched by FracTracker Alliance. During the first nine months of 2023, CalGEM approved at least 820 permits to rework/redrill existing wells in vulnerable communities living within 3,200 feet of oil drilling operations, according to a new FracTracker report.

Overall, permitting slowed in the third quarter of 2023 over the year before, falling 65%. (See Table 1 below). For a complete permit update, see: https://newsomwellwatch.com

Specifically, permits to drill new wells dropped by 85% this quarter and 95% for the year—a direct result of Governor Newsom prioritizing frontline communities and protection of the climate over oil industry profits. Nevertheless, California regulator CalGEM continues to approve new drilling and rework permits within 3,200 feet of homes, healthcare facilities, and schools.

"Frontline communities continue to face a double threat as the counts of idle and aging wells go up and they continue to be orphaned, leaking emissions because oil companies have not been forced or even incentivized to plug them," said FracTracker's Ferrar. "In fact, approvals for plugging wells fell by 25% over the same quarter last year—oil companies don't want to spend the money to plug poorly producing wells and would rather transfer them to small or insolvent companies."

Table 1. Counts of New Permits. The table presents the counts of CalGEM permits issued during the third quarter of 2023, and compares them to the third quarter of 2022.

Permits by Well Types

Permit Count Totals

Oil and Gas Production

EOR & Support

O&G and EOR Totals

Plugging

Year

New Drilling

Rework/ Workover

New Drilling

Rework/ Workover

New Drilling

Rework/ Workover

Total

Abandon

2022 – Q3

56

374

57

470

113

844

957

1,613

2023 – Q3

13

121

11

201

24

322

339

1,213

Percent Change:

Down 79%

Down 68%

Down 81%

Down 57%

Down 79%

Down 62%

Down 65%

Down 25%

*Permits for Sidetracks and to Deepen wells are included in the Rework counts

"I want to be clear that this isn't a numbers game for us," stressed Kobi Naseck, Coalition Director for VISIÓN (Voices in Solidarity Against Oil in Neighborhoods). "The reality is that even a single permit to continue or begin new drilling within the named health and safety buffer zone is an unacceptable attack on our families and our communities. We should all be concerned to see these patterns continue at CalGEM in the year 2023. What we need most right now is an end to drilling and a Governor who will follow the Legislature's leadership and hold Big Oil accountable by signing AB 1167."

SOURCE Consumer Watchdog

Also from this source

Governor Signs Medical Board Reform Bill That Will Expand Patients' Voice in Doctor Disciplinary Process

Financial Conflict Analysis Reveals Insurer and Wall Street Ownership of Models Should Disqualify Their Use to Set Insurance Rates in California, says Consumer Watchdog

Explore

More news releases in similar topics

PRN Top Stories Newsletters

Sign up to get PRN’s top stories and curated news delivered to your inbox weekly!

Thank you for subscribing!

By signing up you agree to receive content from us.
Our newsletters contain tracking pixels to help us deliver unique content based on each subscriber's engagement and interests. For more information on how we will use your data to ensure we send you relevant content please visit our PRN Consumer Newsletter Privacy Notice. You can withdraw your consent at any time in the footer of every email you'll receive. Mit Ihrer Anmeldung erklären Sie sich damit einverstanden, Inhalte von uns zu erhalten.
Unsere Newsletter enthalten Zählpixel, die die Lieferung einzigartiger Inhalte in Bezug auf das Abonnement und die Interessen der einzelnen Abonnenten ermöglichen. Weitere Informationen über die Verwendung Ihrer Daten im Hinblick auf die Zusendung von relevanten Inhalten, finden Sie in unserer PRN Consumer Newsletter Privacy Notice. Ihre Zustimmung können Sie jederzeit in der Fußzeile jeder erhaltenen E-Mail widerrufen. En vous inscrivant à la newsletter, vous consentez à la réception de contenus de notre part.
Notre newsletter contient des pixels espions nous permettant la fourniture à chaque abonné, d’un contenu unique en lien avec ses souscriptions et intérêts. Pour de plus amples informations sur l’utilisation faite de vos données en vue de l’envoi des contenus concernés, nous vous invitons à consulter la politique de confidentialité disponible à partir du lien suivant PRN Consumer Newsletter Privacy Notice. Vous pouvez à tout moment revenir sur votre consentement par le biais des informations situées au bas de chaque e-mail reçu. Регистрирайки се, Вие се съгласявате да получавате информационно съдържание от нас. Нашите бюлетини съдържат проследяващи пиксели, които ни помагат да предоставяме уникално съдържание въз основа на ангажираността и интересите на всеки абонат. За повече информация относно начина, по който ще използваме Вашите данни, за да гарантираме, че Ви изпращаме подходящо съдържание, моля, направете справка с нашето Уведомление за поверителност на потребителския бюлетин на PRN. Можете да оттеглите съгласието си по всяко време в долния колонтитул на всеки от имейлите, които ще получите.