CALI Launches New 'Longboards' Luxury Vinyl Collection

SAN DIEGO, Oct. 24, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- The omni-channel green building company, CALI Brands, has kicked off the fall building season with a fresh luxury vinyl plank collection -- Cali Vinyl Longboards. True to its name, the new flooring offers extra-large dimensions with planks measuring 70 ⅞ inches long by 9 inches wide. The expanded rigid core boards (over 45% longer than original Cali Vinyl planks) allow installations to go faster and deliver more open looking spaces.

The Longboards moniker also pays tribute to the coastal inspirations which framed CALI's origins 15 years ago. (The company was founded by two environmentalist friends while on a yearlong surf trip.) Highly detailed wood grain imagery achieves eight new styles, including North Shore Oak, Point Break Pine, and Windswell Hickory, with colors that infuse homes with seaside serenity. Longboards floors also feel like hardwood, with specialized knot and grain embossing that matches up with what you see.

CALI dealer partners who got a chance to preview the collection have reacted warmly. Dan Mandel of Sterling Carpet & Flooring in Orange County, California said, "The visuals were incredible and definitely some of the best I have seen in wide format long plank SPC [stone plastic composite]. Also an amazing color line that works great in our marketplace. High quality at a very competitive price point."

Like all Cali Vinyl collections, Longboards are 100% waterproof and can be installed in kitchens, bathrooms, and below grade. An extra durable construction allows for easy cleaning and includes a commercial-grade 20 mil thick scratch resistant wear layer for high traffic walkways.

A GeoCore limestone composite foundation increases dimensional stability, allowing planks to be installed right out of the box without any acclimation or transition pieces. Attached acoustic padding lines each plank making for quieter rooms and softer steps.

Cali Vinyl Longboards are now available at CaliFloors.com and through select flooring dealers across the country.

About CALI

CALI's mission is to make a difference today for a more sustainable future tomorrow. Based in San Diego, California, the omni-channel home improvement platform develops and supplies flooring, decking, and other high quality products that offer beautiful, eco-minded alternatives to traditional materials. CALI provides an ever-expanding range of collections including bamboo, European oak, eucalyptus, luxury vinyl, and engineered flooring, composite decking, fencing, and plywood -- all while delivering the industry's best customer experience. Founded in 2004 as Cali Bamboo and recognized as an Inc. 5000 Fastest Growing Company for 11 consecutive years, CALI models how individuals, businesses, and communities can implement modern design along with structural strength and environmental integrity. Products are available directly from CaliFloors.com or through Lowe's, True Value, Ace Hardware, Petco, and top flooring dealers across the country.

