Cali Raw Nutrition Expands Raw Dog Food Menu of Products

NEWPORT BEACH, Calif., Jan. 6, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- Cali Raw Nutrition , a premium raw dog food company, has announced the launch of several new products for the new year, including a new puppy formula, Turkey & Lamb. In addition, Cali Raw also introduced an Adult Lamb formula plus two new varieties of raw bones and a salmon oil supplement to enhance the health of dogs and puppies even further.

Cali Raw is one of a select few companies that offer life-stage nutrition for puppies under 1 year old.

"All of our formulas and products are based on the science of canine nutrition, with the purpose of offering age-specific nutrition for adult dogs and puppies," said Brandine Strand, the company's Founder and President. "A life-stage-specific raw diet can help your pet live a longer, healthier life while boosting its immunity to illness, infection, disease and allergies. It's particularly important to make sure puppies are receiving the proper nutritional ingredients that build a healthy foundation, and that focus is missing in virtually all raw dog food companies."

As with all Cali Raw formulas, the new Turkey & Lamb Puppy Formula is made in a local USDA inspected facility with locally sourced, certified humane meats. Focused on formulas that are high in healthy fats, low in carbs and complete with fresh, locally grown vegetables, Cali Raw ensures dogs receive all the essential nutrients they need to thrive.

"Cali Raw is an innovator in raw formulas, for both adults & puppies. We are very excited to expand our line of food, bones, treats & supplements in 2020." said James Pendergast, Cali Raw's Animal Diet Formulator. "Our Wild Alaskan sock-eye salmon oil -- featured in all of Cali Raw Formulas and available separately for supplementing-- contributes to optimal brain and eye development as well as a stronger immune system for young dogs."

Cali Raw has also expanded its line of recreational raw dog bones. Their raw dog bones are designed for all different sizes of dogs, including Small & Medium, Medium & Large, and Large & Extra-Large breeds. To place an order for fresh, raw dog food, or recreational raw dog bones, visit the Cali Raw website . Shoppers who purchase a subscription box can get 5% off their order.

The two new formulas join Cali Raw's existing line of age-specific dog food, which includes three adult dog formulas (Chicken, Turkey & Beef) and our initial puppy formula (Chicken & Beef). All 6 of Cali Raw's formulas are now available in a convenient one-pound portion.

