Cali Raw Nutrition Recognized as Trusted Dog Food Brand for 2020 by Truth About Pet Food

NEWPORT BEACH, Calif., Dec. 9, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- Cali Raw Nutrition , a raw dog food home delivery service, has been named as a recommended pet food brand for 2020 by Truth About Pet Food in their annual roundup. The exclusive list highlights pet food companies that use only quality, human-grade food ingredients that judges would trust to give their own pets. The 2020 roundup includes 26 dog foods and 14 cat foods that have been verified to use actual food -- not feeds -- in addition to meeting or exceeding certain health and safety standards.

As a 2020 awardee, Cali Raw Nutrition was recognized for its commitment to nutritious, real ingredients that have been responsibly and locally sourced. The Cali Raw menu is crafted from natural, human-grade meats, veggies, and vitamins, without preservatives or chemicals at their USDA inspected facilities in California.

"We are thrilled to make the Truth About Pet Food's 2020 list of trusted pet foods," said Brandine Strand, Founder and President of Cali Raw Nutrition. "The honor reflects our commitment to bringing optimal raw nutrition to our dogs and puppies. At Cali Raw, we proudly formulate our food to be life-stage specific from holistic, healthy ingredients created by nature."

To celebrate the honor and usher in the holiday season, Cali Raw is offering a 40% off trial boxes for new customers. The holiday sale will also include a $20 add-on for every $100 spent on gift cards. The promotion will be running from December 8-22.- Find out more at caliraw.com or start shopping .

About Cali Raw Nutrition

Cali Raw Nutrition , based out of Newport Beach in Southern California, is a raw dog food company that ships nutritious, balanced, age-specific formulas straight to your door. The company was founded in 2018 by Brandine Strand, a devoted dog-mom, entrepreneur, and long-time resident of Newport Beach and Costa Mesa. Learn more at caliraw.com .

Media Contact:

Alexandra Domecq, Interdependence PR for Cali Raw

230549@email4pr.com; 949.777.1354

SOURCE Cali Raw Nutrition

Related Links

https://www.caliraw.com

