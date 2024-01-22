CALIA Debuts New Performance Apparel Collection, Inspire, in National Ad Campaign Showing There's Beauty in the Burn

CALIA Inspire features LYCRA® ADAPTIV fiber, a new-to-market fabric technology

PITTSBURGH, Jan. 22, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Today, CALIA, the women's performance wear brand sold exclusively at DICK'S Sporting Goods (NYSE: DKS), debuted a new national ad campaign titled, "CALIA Inspire: There's Beauty In The Burn" in support of the brand's most versatile and technically designed fabric and apparel collection to date – Inspire. The Inspire collection can take you from a low-intensity yoga session to high-intensity weight training, home, and beyond.

Experience the full interactive Multichannel News Release here: https://www.multivu.com/players/English/9140959-calia-womens-performance-wear-dicks-sporting-goods/

"We know activewear is not just for when you're intentionally being active," said Alycia Scott, VP Vertical Brand Design, DICK'S Sporting Goods. "We wear it throughout our daily lives, and it's become a staple in many women's wardrobes both inside and outside of the gym. With Inspire, we wanted to create pieces that were tough enough to withstand the most intense workout, but comfortable enough to wear all day long. We want women to feel like they can do anything and have Inspire move with them."

The new CALIA Inspire collection was designed to solve for the enduring trade-off between style and performance, giving her activewear that looks good, feels good and stays put. Accomplished through wear-testing and an innovative new fabric, Inspire aims to provide the perfect fit across all sizes offered. The Inspire fabric includes:

LYCRA® ADAPTIV technology , which is new to the marketplace and a first for CALIA. LYCRA® ADAPTIV fiber provides the reliable strength of LYCRA® brand spandex but with lightweight support and subtle compression that feels like it's barely there. This unique fiber responds to body movement, softly expanding while in motion and maintaining its supportive fit at rest.

To further highlight the versatility of Inspire and celebrate the brand's belief that physical strength is beautiful, CALIA debuted a new :30 spot, There's Beauty in the Burn. Developed by advertising agency Öpinionated in its first work for the brand and synced to Big Boss Vette's viral song, Pretty Girls Walk, the new spot showcases how working out is, in its own way, beautiful. There's Beauty in the Burn displays how the intensity of a workout can be inspiring, making you walk out of the gym or studio with your head held high, feeling like your most confident and beautiful self.

"The launch of Inspire and release of There's Beauty in the Burn is a big moment for the brand, signaling the start of CALIA's next phase of growth." said Emily Silver, Chief Marketing Officer, DICK'S Sporting Goods. "We are thrilled to be bringing a campaign to life that showcases the true elegance found not only in aesthetics, but in the grit and strength displayed by everyday women."

Today, There's Beauty in the Burn started running across social and streaming services such as Hulu, Disney+ and Amazon. It will air on broadcast for the first time during the 66th GRAMMY Awards on Sunday, February 4.

The CALIA Inspire collection includes leggings, shorts, bodysuits, dresses, tanks, sports bras, and more with sizes XXS-XXL available in-store and many styles in 1X-3X offered online. To purchase CALIA Inspire, please visit your local DICK'S Sporting Goods store or DICKS.com.

About DICK'S Sporting Goods

DICK'S Sporting Goods (NYSE: DKS) creates confidence and excitement by inspiring, supporting and personally equipping all athletes to achieve their dreams. Founded in 1948 and headquartered in Pittsburgh, the leading omnichannel retailer serves athletes and outdoor enthusiasts in more than 850 DICK'S Sporting Goods, Golf Galaxy, Public Lands, Moosejaw, Going Going Gone! and Warehouse Sale stores, online, and through the DICK'S mobile app. DICK'S also owns and operates DICK'S House of Sport and Golf Galaxy Performance Center, as well as GameChanger, a youth sports mobile app for scheduling, communications, live scorekeeping and video streaming.

Driven by its belief that sports have the power to change lives, DICK'S has been a longtime champion for youth sports and, together with its Foundation, has donated millions of dollars to support under-resourced teams and athletes through the Sports Matter program and other community-based initiatives. Additional information about DICK'S business, corporate giving, sustainability efforts and employment opportunities can be found on dicks.com, investors.dicks.com, sportsmatter.org, and dickssportinggoods.jobs, as well as Facebook, Twitter, Threads, and Instagram.

