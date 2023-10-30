Calian Group Ltd. Opens the Market

TORONTO, Oct. 30, 2023 /PRNewswire/ - Kevin Ford, Chief Executive Officer, Patrick Houston, Chief Financial Officer and Corporate Secretary and Jennifer McCaughey, Director, Investor Relations, Calian Group Ltd. ("Calian") (TSX: CGY), as well as employees across the organization, joined Michael Kousaie, Vice President, Strategy and Product Innovation, Toronto Stock Exchange ("TSX") to open the market and celebrate the Company's 30-year anniversary on Toronto Stock Exchange.

Calian Group Ltd. Opens the Market Monday, October 30, 2023

Calian was founded in 1982 in Ottawa, Canada and went public in 1993. Today, with revenues of about $655 million and over 3,000 employees, Calian is a diverse products and services company providing innovative healthcare, communications, learning and cybersecurity solutions with operations in Canada, the U.S., the UK and Europe.

