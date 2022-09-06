Caliber Car Wash Acquires Two Washes as it Continues its Metro-Atlanta Expansion

Caliber to have seven Atlanta market locations with the recent acquisitions

ATLANTA, Sept. 6, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Caliber Car Wash announced today the acquisition of two Atlanta-based Autobell Car Wash locations in Mableton and Acworth, Georgia. The purchase adds to Caliber's expanding footprint throughout the Southeast and Texas.

Future Home of Caliber Car Wash

"Caliber is committed to providing convenient locations for our customers and members, and we look forward to providing even more locations in our home market," said Mac McCall, Caliber's Chief Development Officer (CDO). "With over 100 new wash locations under development, our goal is to expand in existing markets to provide additional value to our Limitless members who can use all Caliber washes at no additional cost."

The new washes will be converted to an express model and open as Caliber's sixth and seventh wash in the larger metro area. The model allows customers to quickly wash their vehicle in a tunnel and includes complimentary detailing tools for interior cleaning, including air fresheners, vacuums, cleaners, towels, tire pressure air, and more.

The former Autobell washes located at 3325 Cobb Parkway NW in Acworth and 4865 Floyd Road in Mableton will undergo upgrades starting September 2022.

"Selling the two stores in Mableton and Acworth will allow us to deploy that capital in a new market to be announced soon," says Carl Howard, President, Autobell Car Wash.

Caliber will soon announce new opening dates for each wash.

By utilizing state-of-the-art equipment, Caliber delivers environmentally friendly car washes without sacrificing quality. The company currently operates 27 washes and expects continued rapid growth over the coming years due to the growing demand for express car wash services. Its goal focuses on providing the industry's best customer service and wash quality.

"Being based out of Atlanta, it is vital that we continue to show our neighbors our commitment to improving people's lives," McCall said. "These new washes will allow more career and service opportunities for our team members as we continue to focus on job growth and community outreach in all markets. We're looking forward to providing even more of those opportunities right here in Atlanta in the coming years."

Contact:

Baylee Campbell

470-219-8658

[email protected]

