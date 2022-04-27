Caliber Car Wash Announces Key Senior Leadership Amid Rapid Growth and Expansion

Peterson Santos named COO and Sanjay Sood named CFO of expanding express wash brand

ATLANTA, April 27, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Caliber Car Wash announced the naming of Peterson Santos as Chief Operating Officer and Sanjay Sood as Chief Financial Officer in April of 2022. Both Sood and Santos bring years of experience in the automotive field while specializing in company scaling.

Caliber Car Wash is rapidly expanding throughout the U.S. Peterson Santos (L) and Sanjay Sood (R), were recently named as COO and CFO of Caliber Car Wash respectively.

The news comes at a time of sustained, rapid growth for the Atlanta-based company. Having over 40 announced sites and over 50 additional locations under development, Caliber is one of the fastest growth express car wash companies in the country as it expands throughout the east coast and into the Midwest.

Sood joins the company as CFO with an extensive background in senior finance positions at Jacent Strategic Merchandising, Pep Boys, Locals 8 Restaurant Group and Danka Office Imaging. A Philadelphia native, Sood has a history of growing financial teams and joins Caliber with an undergraduate degree in Business Administration from American International College and an MBA from Drexel University.

"One of Caliber's core strengths is building and creating quick, quality wash experiences for customers, and to do so means having the right team in place," said Danny York, Caliber CEO. "We're happy to announce new leadership to guide our teams through their career paths as we expand nationally."

Santos, who joined the company as COO in April, began his career in the automotive industry over 20 years ago. Starting as a parts manager at ABRA Auto Body & Glass, he worked his way to Vice President of Operations after only six years. Santos maintained his senior leadership position in the automotive industry for 15 years at companies like Caliber Collison before accepting a position as COO for Caliber. He received his undergraduate degree in Business Management from the University of Phoenix and an MBA from Georgia State University.

"Caliber's core values include building career paths and leadership skills, so we are excited to have senior leaders who understand what it is like to work throughout a company with those paths in mind," York said. "Both Peterson and Sanjay will be able to relate to our employee's needs while they continue to provide the best customer service experience in the car wash industry as we grow."

Caliber Car Wash expanded to 15 locations in the Southeast since opening its first wash in Ocala, FL in 2019. With washes in Florida, North Carolina, Georgia, and Alabama, the company is quickly opening new markets, including Pennsylvania, Delaware, Maryland, and South Carolina. The company is projected to have over 150 operating washes by 2024.

About Caliber Car Wash

As one of the country's fastest growing express car wash companies, Caliber provides high quality and convenient washes while delivering best-in-class customer service. The Atlanta-based company opened its first wash in 2019 and quickly grew to over 14 operating locations in 2021 in Florida, North Carolina, Alabama and Georgia. With expansion plans in over six additional states, the company has become a customer favorite due to its complementary detailing tools and its monthly Limitless wash plan.

Contact:

Baylee Campbell

470-219-8658

[email protected]

SOURCE Caliber Car Wash