Caliber Collision Centers Collects 4.3 Million Meals to Feed Kids This Summer

LEWISVILLE, Texas, June 18, 2018 /PRNewswire/ -- Caliber Collision teammates nationwide rallied valued customers, business partners, and local communities to collect a record 4.3 million meals in their recently completed 7th Annual Rhythm Restoration Food Drive to feed at-risk children over the summer months.

Cash and food items collected from Caliber's Rhythm Restoration Food Drive will help 53 regional food banks replenish and stock their pantries over the summer months when demand is highest for families with children who do not have access to school lunches. According to Feeding America, of the 22 million children who receive free and reduced-price lunches during the school year, only four million continue to receive subsidized meals over the summer months.

What started out as a regional grassroots effort has now mushroomed into an industry-wide campaign involving each of Caliber Collision's 576 locations in 18 states. Caliber Collision's food drive was supported by more than 100 local, regional and national business partners across the Caliber network.

"Our teammates set a lofty goal to collect 3.7 million meals over six weeks. Then they bested their best by rallying their center teammates, our valued customers and business partners from every area of our company," said Steve Grimshaw, Caliber Collision Chief Executive Officer. "We are incredibly proud of our teammates who are truly inspired to serve, and grateful for the generous support from our customers and partners who joined us in our commitment to help reduce childhood hunger during the summer months."

Over the past seven years, Caliber Collision's annual Rhythm Restoration Food Drive has become the largest food drive effort in the collision industry, collecting thousands of pounds of food and over $1.8 million in cash, resulting in more than 14 million meals donated to 53 food banks across the U.S.

About Caliber Collision Centers

Caliber Collision Centers is the largest collision repair company in North America with 576 I-CAR Gold Class Professional certified collision repair centers across 18 states. Caliber is consistently ranked among the highest customer satisfaction scores in the industry and backs all repair work with a written, lifetime warranty available at any of its 576 repair centers. For more information about Caliber Collision, visit our website at www.calibercollision.com and on Facebook, Twitter and YouTube.

Company Contact:

Greg Clark

Chief Marketing Officer

817-713-1596

196822@email4pr.com

View original content with multimedia:http://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/caliber-collision-centers-collects-4-3-million-meals-to-feed-kids-this-summer-300667410.html

SOURCE Caliber Collision

Related Links

https://calibercollision.com

