Caliber Commits to 'Restoring You' by Gifting Restored Vehicles to Frontline Heroes in Dallas-Fort Worth, Los Angeles and New York, Nominated by the Public

LEWISVILLE, Texas, Sept. 29, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- Living its purpose of Restoring the Rhythm of Your Life®, Caliber, with its portfolio of automotive services brands (including Caliber Collision, the nation's largest auto collision repair company), is pleased to extend its 'Restoring You' community and teammate program. In collaboration with its insurance partners as part of the National Auto Body Council's Recycled Rides® program, Caliber will be gifting restored vehicles to frontline medical workers, medical support staff, and first responders who are helping fight the pandemic.

Caliber, which encompasses Caliber Auto Care and Caliber Auto Glass, in addition to Caliber Collision – with its 1,173 centers across 33 states and the broadest network of OEM-certified collision centers in the country – is committed to repairing and maintaining the vehicles of all drivers and fleet operators. During this extraordinary time, the company recognizes a particular need among medical workers, their support staff and first responders, many of whom may worry about how they'll get to work and elsewhere for daily necessities without reliable transportation. Caliber aims to help ease this hardship by gifting newly refurbished vehicles to deserving recipients.

"The COVID-19 pandemic has made us think differently about how we serve our communities as an organization," Steve Grimshaw, CEO of Caliber, said. "We have seen communities banding together during this challenging time, yet we recognize that there are still needs for reliable, safe transportation among those who have been working so hard to fight this pandemic – those in frontline roles as medical workers, medical support staff, and first responders. We know that the current environment is putting a severe strain on these workers and their families, and we want to provide them with the gift of transportation through our long-standing partnership with insurance carriers and the National Auto Body Council's Recycled Rides® program."

As part of its Restoring You initiative, giftings will occur in areas with concentrated needs, including Dallas/Fort Worth, Los Angeles, and New York Metro.

Caliber invites the public to nominate a worthy healthcare worker, medical support staff or first responder in these markets to receive a refurbished vehicle from a local Caliber center and teammates. Nominations can be made at calibercollision.com/restoring-you and will be received through mid-October.

Since 2012, Caliber has teamed up with its insurance partners to obtain and restore hundreds of vehicles to pre-accident condition. The company has gifted more than 500 vehicles to veterans, active duty service members and others in need of reliable transportation. Today, Caliber is directing its efforts to aid crucial frontline healthcare workers and first responders, while inviting the public at large to participate by nominating those who have given so much to communities during this time of need.

For more information about Caliber's program for medical workers, medical support staff and first responders, go to calibercollision.com/restoring-you. To learn about Caliber's history of community involvement, including NABC Recycled Rides®, visit calibercollision.com/about-us/community-involvement.

About Caliber

Founded in 1997, the Caliber portfolio of brands has grown to 1,200+ centers nationwide and features a full range of complementary automotive services, including Caliber Collision, the nation's largest auto collision repair provider across 33 states, as well as the broadest network of OEM-certified collision centers in the U.S; Caliber Auto Care (formerly Service First Automotive, for mechanical repair services and quick oil changes); and Caliber Auto Glass (for repair and replacement).

Caliber was the first to feature a collision national lifetime warranty and today leads the industry in customer service, the latest technology and specialized services such as dedicated Non-Drive facilities and certified, express repair centers.

With the purpose of Restoring the Rhythm of Your Life®, Caliber's 21,500+ teammates are committed to getting 1.5 million customers back on the road safely—and as quickly as possible—every year. Dedicated to providing an outstanding customer experience, Caliber continues to rank among the highest customer satisfaction scores in the industry. Learn more about Caliber at calibercollision.com.

