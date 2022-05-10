Caliber Completion Services, LLC Acquires ClearWell's Wireline Assets Previously Owned by Pioneer Wireline Services, LLC

MOORE, Okla., May 10, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Caliber Completion Services, LLC ("Caliber") has successfully completed the acquisition of substantially all the wireline assets from ClearWell Dynamics, LLC's subsidiary formerly known as Pioneer Wireline Services, LLC.

Ralph Townsend, the President and Chief Executive Officer of Caliber, earlier announced, "This transformational purchase provides Caliber Completions with an increased geographical footprint along with additional product offerings and service lines to complement Caliber's legacy wireline offerings in the Permian Basin and Mid-Continent Region. Practically overnight, our seven wireline units under the existing Caliber umbrella multiplied into approximately forty units that are ready for safe field deployment given the talent of the resources operating the assets."