Caliber Continues 'Restoring You' With a Virtual Food Drive to Alleviate Childhood Hunger

LEWISVILLE, Texas, Oct. 12, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- Living its purpose of Restoring the Rhythm of Your Life®, Caliber, with its portfolio of automotive services brands (including Caliber Collision, the nation's largest auto collision repair company), is holding its ninth annual 'Restoring You' Food Drive virtually this fall, benefiting 72 local food banks across the country.

Caliber, which encompasses Caliber Auto Care and Caliber Auto Glass, in addition to Caliber Collision (with 1,173 centers across 33 states), is committed to helping alleviate childhood hunger by supporting food bank services that are now in more demand than ever. In turn, these programs serve children who are at even greater risk of food scarcity and rely on subsidized meals. Caliber is facilitating donations online, which can be made today through Nov. 30 via ryfooddrive.com. Donations also can be made through point of sale at checkout in Caliber centers or by scanning a QR code.

"It is clear that our local food banks are experiencing heightened demand," Steve Grimshaw, CEO of Caliber, said. "We have seen communities banding together during this challenging time, yet we recognize that there is a greater need to continue closing the gap on childhood hunger. Every year, millions of kids go hungry and this year has been harder than ever, and we are asking our communities to help us fill local food banks in order to alleviate childhood hunger."

In the past decade, Caliber teammates, customers and partners have come together to donate more than 20 million meals to local food banks. As food banks are experiencing an increased demand for food supplies due to the current environment, Caliber's virtual food drive aims to supply food banks that serve the most vulnerable children in communities nationwide.

"At Caliber, our purpose is to Restore the Rhythm of Your Life® for our teammates, customers, partners, and the communities we serve," Grimshaw said. "We are equally committed to restoring the rhythm of regular meals for at-risk children throughout our communities."

To donate to Caliber's food drive this year, go to ryfooddrive.com. To learn about Caliber's history of community involvement, including the annual food drive, visit calibercollision.com/about-us/community-involvement.

About Caliber

Founded in 1997, the Caliber portfolio of brands has grown to 1,200+ centers nationwide and features a full range of complementary automotive services, including Caliber Collision, the nation's largest auto collision repair provider across 33 states, as well as the broadest network of OEM-certified collision centers in the U.S; Caliber Auto Care (formerly Service First Automotive, for mechanical repair services and quick oil changes); and Caliber Auto Glass (for repair and replacement).

Caliber was the first to feature a collision national lifetime warranty and today leads the industry in customer service, the latest technology, and specialized services such as dedicated Non-Drive facilities and certified, express repair centers.

With the purpose of Restoring the Rhythm of Your Life®, Caliber's 21,500+ teammates are committed to getting 1.5 million customers back on the road safely—and as quickly as possible—every year. Dedicated to providing an outstanding customer experience, Caliber continues to rank among the highest customer satisfaction scores in the industry. Learn more about Caliber at calibercollision.com.

SOURCE Caliber Collision

Related Links

http://calibercollision.com

