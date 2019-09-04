Caliber Financial Partners Expands Team By Adding Erin Janides As Director Of Operations

JERSEY CITY, N.J., Sept. 4, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- Caliber Financial Partners, a comprehensive financial planning firm based in Jersey City, NJ, today announced the addition of Erin Janides as Director of Operations.

Janides is the newest member of Caliber Financial's leadership team, joining Founder and President Patrick Healey, MBA, CFP®. As Director of Operations, Janides will oversee the firm's operational, client service and marketing needs.

"I'm passionate about making a difference, and Caliber's client-first philosophy will empower me to provide a top-tier financial experience for our clients," said Janides. "My new role may come with challenges, but I am eager to step up and work alongside Patrick to help grow Caliber's unique practice."

Previously, Janides served as an Internal Wholesaler for Triloma Securities. Prior to Triloma Securities, she served as a Regional Sales Associate for Guggenheim Investments, a global investment and advisory financial services firm based in New York City.

With over 15 years of experience in the financial services industry and a distinguished track record in relationship-building and client management, Janides is a dynamic leader who will be an excellent addition to the Caliber Financial team.

"Erin's background of enduring client relationships and her detail-oriented approach will add tremendous value to our firm," said Healey. "Erin's work ethic and industry knowledge will undoubtedly strengthen the Caliber experience for our clients, and I couldn't be more excited to welcome her to our team."

For media inquiries please contact Binh Nguyen at 866-225-0920 ext. 106 or binh@flackable.com.

About Caliber Financial Partners: Caliber Financial Partners is a financial planning firm based in Jersey City, NJ specializing in investment management, retirement planning, estate planning, tax strategies and business succession planning. To learn more about Caliber Financial Partners, visit www.caliberfinancialpartners.com.

Securities offered through Kalos Capital, Inc. and Investment Advisory Services offered through Kalos Management, Inc., both at 11525 Park Woods Circle, Alpharetta, GA 30005, (678) 356-1100. Caliber Financial Partners is not an affiliate or subsidiary of Kalos Capital, Inc. or Kalos Management, Inc.

SOURCE Caliber Financial Partners

Related Links

http://www.caliberfinancialpartners.com

