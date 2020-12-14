Caliber Home Loans Announces Three-Year Corporate Partnership with Nonprofit Year Up

COPPELL, Texas, Dec. 14, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- Caliber Home Loans, Inc. (Caliber), one of the largest purchase mortgage lenders in the United States, has announced its commitment to a three-year, $100,000 corporate sponsorship of Year Up, a national nonprofit.

Year Up empowers underserved young adults to bridge the "Opportunity Divide" and provides them the skills, experiences, and support necessary to reach their full potential and thrive in professional careers and higher education. Year Up has served more than 30,000 young adults across 35 campuses since its founding in 2000.

This partnership reflects Caliber's ongoing commitment to give back to the communities where its team members and customers live and work. Sanjiv Das, CEO of Caliber, reiterated this corporate commitment during the Clinton Foundation's recent event, "Affordable Housing and (Re)building the American Dream." In addition to financial support, Caliber will partner with Year Up to provide six-month internships within the Company's Technology and Operations departments to help foster students' professional aspirations.

"Caliber is proud to partner with Year Up to help motivated young adults develop their career paths and create a lifetime of success. We are committed to providing mentorship, education and professional training to enable these individuals to reach their full potential," said Sanjiv Das, CEO of Caliber Home Loans.

"Our partnership with Year Up exemplifies Caliber's dedication to community involvement. We are excited to support Year Up's mission of providing opportunities to high-potential youth, and we are looking forward to participating in their remarkable internship program," said Sean Harding, SVP Chief Human Resources Officer, Caliber Home Loans.

"With Caliber's generous support, Year Up will be able to reach even more young people in need of an opportunity and ensure their long-term professional success. We're excited to partner with Caliber in the years ahead to support our students' goals and advance greater economic equity throughout the United States," said Rose Chivers, Year Up Dallas/Fort Worth Site Director.

About Caliber

Caliber Home Loans, Inc. is a proven leader in the U.S. mortgage market with a uniquely diversified, customer-centric, purchase-focused platform with headquarters in Coppell, Texas. The company is an approved Seller/Servicer for both Fannie Mae and Freddie Mac, an approved issuer for Ginnie Mae and is an approved servicer for FHA, VA and the USDA. The company carries multiple servicer ratings from Standard & Poor's, Moody's, Fitch and DBRS.

About Year Up

Year Up is a national 501(c)3 workforce development organization committed to ensuring equitable access to economic opportunity, education, and justice for all young adults—no matter their background, income, or zip code. Employers face a growing need for talent while millions of talented young adults lack access to meaningful careers. These inequities only further perpetuate the opportunity gap that exists in our country—a gap that Year Up is determined and positioned to close through three interconnected strategies: providing targeted skills training and connections to livable-wage employment for students and alumni; empowering others to serve and support young adults; and changing systems that perpetuate the opportunity gap. Year Up's intensive training program utilizes a high expectations, high support model where students learn in-demand technical and professional skills and apply them during a corporate internship. Year Up has served more than 30,000 young adults across 35 campuses since its founding in 2000 and has been voted one of the "Best Non-Profits to Work For" by The NonProfit Times. To learn more, visit www.yearup.org, and follow us on LinkedIn, Facebook, Instagram, and Twitter.

