Caliber Home Loans Appoints Chad Smith as Executive Vice President, Head of Recapture and Direct To Consumer Channel

Chad Smith will lead all Recapture and Direct To Consumer efforts, transforming the way Caliber interacts with its customers while leveraging the Caliber servicing portfolio of more than 650,000 customers. Chad Smith will report directly into Russ Smith, EVP of Production for Caliber.

Sanjiv Das, CEO of Caliber, said, "We are excited to welcome Chad to the team and believe his extensive industry experience and passion for serving customers make him uniquely suited for this new role. We look forward to his contributions to Caliber, which will accelerate the growth of our franchise and our position as a top mortgage originator in the United States."

Russ Smith added, "We look forward to Chad's insights and perspective as we continue to build a world-class team and provide timely solutions to our expansive customer base, which is among the largest of any non-bank financial institution."

About Caliber Home Loans, Inc.

Caliber Home Loans, Inc. (NMLS ID# 15622) is a privately-held financial services company with headquarters in Coppell, TX. The company is an approved Seller/Servicer for both Fannie Mae and Freddie Mac, an approved issuer for Ginnie Mae and is an approved originator and servicer for FHA, VA and the USDA. The company carries multiple servicer ratings from Standard & Poor's, Moody's, Fitch and DBRS. To learn more about Caliber, visit www.caliberhomeloans.com.

