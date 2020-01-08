Caliber Home Loans Appoints David Schroeder as New EVP, Third Party Originations

COPPELL, Texas, Jan. 8, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- Caliber Home Loans, Inc., (Caliber) the nation's third largest non-bank mortgage lender and one of the fastest growing mortgage companies in the U.S., today announced that David Schroeder has joined the company as Executive Vice President, Third Party Originations.

In this newly created role, Schroeder will focus on improving Caliber's use of data and analytics to advance TPO production capabilities while partnering with Operations to enhance fulfilment. By investing in and building momentum around transformation initiatives, Schroeder and the TPO team will continue to expand Caliber's reach in the market.

Schroeder joins Caliber from ServiceMac where he most recently served as Executive Vice President of Marketing and Retention and enhanced ServiceMac's overall brand and retention capabilities. Prior to ServiceMac, Schroeder was at Quicken Loans, where he led the Third Party Originations channel and developed core strategies for channel differentiation, increased market share and implemented a customer-focused culture.

"We are delighted to have David join Caliber at such a critical time. We have just completed our most successful year in company history, having grown over 70% in the third quarter, and we continue to grow aggressively in both the Correspondent and Wholesale channels where we are among the top 10 and top three lenders, respectively," said Sanjiv Das, CEO of Caliber. "David's experience and wealth of knowledge will be invaluable as we focus our commitment to speed, the best price, and best execution through leading edge technology and our delivery model."

Schroeder will report to Russ Smith, EVP, National Production and Chief Operating Officer.

About Caliber

Caliber Home Loans, Inc. is a privately-held financial services company with headquarters in Coppell, TX. The company is an approved Seller/Servicer for both Fannie Mae and Freddie Mac, an approved issuer for Ginnie Mae and is an approved servicer for FHA, VA and the USDA. The company carries multiple servicer ratings from Standard & Poor's, Moody's, Fitch and DBRS. To learn more about Caliber, visit www.caliberhomeloans.com.

