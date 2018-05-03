Justin will report into Chad Smith, Executive Vice President and Head of Recapture and Direct To Consumer efforts, and will directly leverage the Caliber servicing portfolio of more than 650,000 customers. Justin previously held senior positions in Production for First Direct Lending, Discover Home Loans and LendingTree.

Russ Smith, Executive Vice President of Production at Caliber, said, "We are delighted to welcome Justin to the team. His extensive experience in Production and his focus on the consumer make him perfectly suited for this important position at Caliber."

Chad Smith added, "I'm excited to have Justin join our team as we continue to build an industry-leading team providing financial solutions for Caliber's extensive customer base, which continues to be among the largest of any non-bank financial institution."

About Caliber Home Loans, Inc.

Caliber Home Loans, Inc. (NMLS ID# 15622) is a privately-held financial services company with headquarters in Coppell, TX. The company is an approved Seller/Servicer for both Fannie Mae and Freddie Mac, an approved issuer for Ginnie Mae and is an approved originator and servicer for FHA, VA and the USDA. The company carries multiple servicer ratings from Standard & Poor's, Moody's, Fitch and DBRS. To learn more about Caliber, visit www.caliberhomeloans.com.

Media Contact

Rob Cushman SVP, Head of Marketing and Corporate Communications

Rob.Cushman@caliberhomeloans.com

469-912-3253

View original content:http://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/caliber-home-loans-appoints-justin-lally-as-senior-vice-president-recapture-and-direct-to-consumer-channel-300642474.html

SOURCE Caliber Home Loans, Inc.

Related Links

http://www.caliberhomeloans.com

