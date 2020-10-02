Caliber Home Loans Files Registration Statement for Proposed Initial Public Offering

COPPELL, Texas, Oct. 2, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- Caliber Home Loans, Inc. ("Caliber"), today announced that it has filed a registration statement on Form S-1 with the U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission relating to a proposed initial public offering of its common stock to be sold by Caliber's sole stockholder, an affiliate of Lone Star Funds. The number of shares of Caliber common stock to be offered and the price range for the proposed offering have not yet been determined. Caliber intends to list its common stock on the New York Stock Exchange under the ticker symbol "HOMS."

Credit Suisse, Goldman Sachs & Co. LLC and Barclays are acting as book-running managers for the proposed offering.

The proposed offering will be made only by means of a prospectus. Copies of the preliminary prospectus, when available, may be obtained from: Credit Suisse Securities (USA) LLC, Attention: Prospectus Department, 6933 Louis Stephens Drive, Morrisville, NC 27560, by telephone at (800) 221-1037 or by email at [email protected]; Goldman Sachs & Co. LLC, Attention: Prospectus Department, 200 West Street, New York, NY 10282, by telephone at 1-866-471-2526 or by e-mail at [email protected]; or Barclays Capital Inc., c/o Broadridge Financial Solutions, 1155 Long Island Avenue, Edgewood, NY 11717 or by email at [email protected] or telephone at 1-888-603-5847.

A registration statement relating to these securities has been filed with the U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission but has not yet become effective. These securities may not be sold, nor may offers to buy be accepted, prior to the time the registration statement becomes effective. This press release shall not constitute an offer to sell or the solicitation of an offer to buy, nor shall there be any sale of these securities in any state or jurisdiction in which such offer, solicitation or sale would be unlawful prior to registration or qualification under the securities laws of any such state or jurisdiction.

About Caliber

Caliber Home Loans, Inc. is a privately-held financial services company with headquarters in Coppell, TX. The company is an approved Seller/Servicer for both Fannie Mae and Freddie Mac, an approved issuer for Ginnie Mae and is an approved servicer for FHA, VA and the USDA. The company carries multiple servicer ratings from Standard & Poor's, Moody's, Fitch and DBRS.

Contact Information

Caliber Public Relations

[email protected]

SOURCE Caliber Home Loans, Inc.