Caliber Home Loans Raises $500,000 Nationally for local United Ways

COPPELL, Texas, Aug. 31, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- Caliber Home Loans, Inc. today announced it has raised $500,000 nationally for the United Way as part of its "Caliber Kindness" fundraising initiative to benefit food banks and other vital community support services related to COVID-19 relief efforts.

The funds, which include almost 2,000 donations from Caliber Home Loans employees and a company match, will be distributed by United Way to more than 50 communities across the country. This fundraising effort represents Caliber's goal of supporting the many communities nationally that have been affected by the coronavirus pandemic.

"The Caliber Kindness campaign reflects our ongoing commitment to giving back to those communities where we live and work. We've seen unprecedented hardship impact the world over the past several months, and at Caliber, we felt it was important to do our part to help," said Sanjiv Das, CEO of Caliber Home Loans. "I'm so proud of how our employees stepped up to this challenge, and we're thankful for United Way's partnership and support in getting donations to those most in need."

The "Caliber Kindness" initiative started as a vision to help those most in need and evolved to became a rallying point among Caliber Home Loan's employees as a way to encourage supporting their local United Way. The Tarrant County, TX United Way was instrumental in coordinating the logistics and distribution efforts of the funds raised.

"We are pleased to have Caliber Home Loans as a new national supporter. In just a few months, they have become a vital partner and we are thankful for our new relationship," said Leah King, president and CEO of United Way of Tarrant County. "We are grateful to the company's employees for their generous donations that will help so many in our communities as we continue to provide assistance to those impacted by COVID-19."

About Caliber

Caliber Home Loans, Inc. is a privately-held financial services company with headquarters in Coppell, TX. The company is an approved Seller/Servicer for both Fannie Mae and Freddie Mac, an approved issuer for Ginnie Mae and is an approved servicer for FHA, VA and the USDA. The company carries multiple servicer ratings from Standard & Poor's, Moody's, Fitch and DBRS. To learn more about Caliber, visit caliberhomeloans.com.

About United Way of Tarrant County United Way of Tarrant County has worked to improve the lives of those in our communities since 1922. As a nonprofit leader, we bring together individuals, groups, donors and service providers to help solve some of the toughest social issues affecting Tarrant County. Each year, United Way of Tarrant County helps more than 300,000 people through its resources. United Way of Tarrant County has no fees on donor designations, with 100 percent of the donations going to the selected agency or cause.

