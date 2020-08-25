Caliber Imaging & Diagnostics, Formerly Lucid, Inc. (LCDX), Has No Relation To Lucid Motors

ROCHESTER, N.Y., Aug. 25, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- Formally a public company, Lucid, Inc. (LCDX), merged with and became Caliber Imaging & Diagnostics, Inc. in 2014. Caliber Imaging & Diagnostics, Inc. is a medical technologies company with locations in Massachusetts & New York.

LCDX shares traded on the OTC have no relation to electric vehicle company Lucid Motors.

Contact: Mike Hone, (585) 239-9800, [email protected]

SOURCE Caliber Imaging & Diagnostics, Inc.

