Caliber Imaging & Diagnostics, Inc. Announces FDA 510(k) Clearance for its VIVASCOPE System

A non-destructive in-vivo imaging modality, the VIVASCOPE System painlessly provides high-resolution RCM images of the epidermis down to the supporting stroma in thin, optical slices. The recent modifications to the system include refined ergonomics and improved imaging capabilities.



"This FDA clearance is another important milestone for Caliber I.D. and its VIVASCOPE System," said L. Michael Hone, CEO of Caliber I.D. "Caliber I.D. is committed to providing the highest quality and the most reliable products to its customers and their patients."



About Caliber Imaging & Diagnostics, Inc.

Caliber Imaging & Diagnostics, Inc. is a global leader in the design and manufacture of in-vivo and ex-vivo confocal microscopy equipment for the medical device, clinical research and life science industries. Headquartered in Andover, Massachusetts, Caliber I.D. has more than 20 years of experience specializing in confocal microscopy. Caliber I.D.'s VIVASCOPE System product portfolio has been featured by more than 800 publications. For more information about Caliber I.D. and its products, please visit www.caliberid.com.

Media Contact:

Caliber Imaging & Diagnostics, Inc.

Joy Donohue

Director of Clinical Marketing

jdonohue@caliberid.com

+1 617-510-4826

