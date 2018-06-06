Caliber Imaging & Diagnostics, Inc. Hires New West Coast Regional Sales Manager for its VIVASCOPE Skin Imaging Division

Ms. Edone brings over 20-years of experience and a proven track record of sales and marketing success focused in the field of dermatology and aesthetics.

"With Caliber I.D.'s continued growth, escalating VIVASCOPE adoption and utilization, particularly in the western region, has become a key priority," said Robert Kelley, Vice President of Sales and Marketing at Caliber I.D. "Lisa is an experienced sales leader with a deep understanding of the dermatology market. We are excited to welcome her to the Caliber I.D. team."

Prior to joining the company, Ms. Edone held senior sales and marketing positions at Restoration Robotics, Syneron/Candela, Merz, Lumenis, Medtronic Neurological and B. Braun Medical, Inc.

"I am thrilled to join Caliber I.D. at such a pivotal stage in the company's growth," said Edone. "I am passionate about skin health and the game-changing value that the VIVASCOPE system brings to physicians and their patients. It changes the skin analysis paradigm by providing physicians important information about their patients' skin without cutting. I am looking forward to accelerating its growth in the west."

Ms. Edone holds a Bachelor of Science, Business Administration with a concentration in Marketing from California State University, Long Beach.

About Caliber Imaging & Diagnostics, Inc.

Caliber Imaging & Diagnostics, Inc. is a global leader in the design and manufacture of in-vivo and ex-vivo confocal microscopy equipment for the medical device, clinical research and life science industries. Headquartered in Andover, Massachusetts, Caliber I.D. has more than 20 years of experience specializing in confocal microscopy. Caliber I.D.'s VIVASCOPE System product portfolio has been widely studied and published in more than 800 peer-reviewed articles. For more information about Caliber I.D. and its products, please visit www.caliberid.com.

VIVASCOPE(R) is a registered trademark of Caliber Imaging & Diagnostics, Inc.

