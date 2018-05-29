Caliber Imaging & Diagnostics, Inc. releases its latest VIVASCOPE 1500 confocal imaging system for capturing digital images of skin at the cellular-level

RCM is a non-invasive, real-time imaging modality that enables clinicians to view "within the skin" by giving them high-resolution visualization of the epidermis down to the supporting stroma in thin, optical slices. Once the images have been fully captured, the clinicians may immediately start reviewing the images resulting in painless information about cellular structures at desired depths without cutting the skin.

The VIVASCOPE 1500 is an FDA 510(k)-cleared device that is specifically designed to integrate easily into the workflow of a busy office. The VIVASCOPE 1500 System features a newly styled extendible arm and improved flexibility of the imaging head for more ergonomic positioning during the examination. Additionally, state-of-the-art imaging capabilities permit efficient and repeatable examination of skin while providing digital images that can be stored for reference and for collaboration using Caliber I.D.'s VIVANET communication system.

"It's really about how to best support clinicians by providing them with thoughtful and refined tools so that they can offer the highest level of care to their patients," said Robert Kelly, Vice President of Sales and Marketing for Caliber I.D. "Coupled with newly issued RCM Category-1 CPT codes, the non-invasive VIVASCOPE 1500 offers great benefit for clinicians and their patients."

About Caliber Imaging & Diagnostics, Inc.

Caliber Imaging & Diagnostics, Inc. is a global leader in the design and manufacture of in-vivo and ex-vivo confocal microscopy equipment for the medical device, clinical research and life science industries. Headquartered in Andover, Massachusetts, Caliber I.D. has more than 20 years of experience specializing in confocal microscopy. Caliber I.D.'s VIVASCOPE System product portfolio has been featured by more than 800 publications. For more information about Caliber I.D. and its products, please visit www.caliberid.com.

VIVASCOPE is a registered trademark of Caliber Imaging & Diagnostics, Inc.

