Caliber Kicks Off 10th Annual Restoring You Food Drive

LEWISVILLE, Texas, April 12, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Caliber, which encompasses a portfolio of automotive services brands including Caliber Collision, America's largest collision repair brand, Caliber Auto Care and Caliber Auto Glass will host its 10th annual Restoring You Food Drive beginning April 12. The seven-week program, which is part of Caliber's Restoring You platform, supports childhood hunger relief, specifically children who rely on subsidized meals during the school year and lose that reliable meal source during the summer. Caliber is partnering with more than 80 local food banks across the nation, living out its purpose of Restoring the Rhythm of Your Life® and furthering its commitment to improve the lives of the communities it serves.

According to Feeding America, households with children have a substantially higher rate of food insecurity than any other group in the United States. Data further suggests this crisis has been exacerbated in the past year as food insecurity for families has more than tripled since the onset of the pandemic in the U.S. As a result, nearly 13 million kids in America – almost one in six – may not know where they will get their next meal.

"The need is staggering and heartbreaking. So many families across the country continue to struggle to put food on the table. These are not just statistics – they are real people, real families – and it reinforces why we started the Restoring You Food Drive 10 years ago. Kids should not have to worry about where their next meal will come from – period," said Mark Sanders, CEO and President of Caliber. "For the past nine years Caliber's teammates, customers and partners have championed this cause, donating more than 23 million meals to local food banks across the country. This year, the need is greater than ever and we're encouraging everyone to get involved."

Caliber is adding extra support by matching all monetary donations at a rate of 25% during the food drive. Anyone can make a monetary donation or contribute non-perishable food at all Caliber locations across 35 states from April 12 - May 28. As always, 100% of the donations go to local food banks and just one dollar will provide six meals to children in need. Donations can also be made online or during service checkout in Caliber centers. All donations made to the Restoring You Food Drive, as a part of the Caliber Foundation, are tax-deductible. To learn more visit Caliber's Restoring You Food Drive webpage .

About Caliber

Founded in 1997, the Caliber portfolio of brands has grown to 1,250+ centers nationwide and features a full range of complementary automotive services, including Caliber Collision, the nation's largest auto collision repair provider across 35 states; Caliber Auto Care (for mechanical repair and quick oil change services); and Caliber Auto Glass (for repair and replacement).

With the purpose of Restoring the Rhythm of Your Life®, Caliber's more than 20,000 teammates are committed to getting customers back on the road safely—and back to the rhythm of their lives —every day. Dedicated to providing an outstanding customer experience, Caliber continues to rank among the highest customer satisfaction scores in the industry. Learn more about Caliber at calibercollision.com.

SOURCE Caliber