Caliber Launches 4 Analytics and AI-driven Solutions to Revolutionize Pharma Manufacturing and Quality

News provided by

Caliber Technologies

Mar 13, 2025, 05:00 ET

PITTSBURGH, March 13, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- Caliber recently launched 4 digital solutions that further strengthen its portfolio and also position the company at the forefront of the Pharma 4.0 revolution. These innovations integrate AI and next-gen technologies, reinforcing Caliber's commitment towards preparing the life sciences industry for the future with holistic digital enablement and enhanced compliance.

The Launch of Caliber’s groundbreaking solutions at Caliber Commune 2025
With over 23 years of global expertise, Caliber continues to transform pharmaceutical and biotechnology companies with GxP Quality solutions across Quality Control, Quality Assurance, Manufacturing, and Data and Insights. These solutions help companies stay compliant and competitive in today's complex regulatory environment.

"Throughout our 23 years, we have built future-driven products that add immense value to the industry, and even in the current evolving technological landscape, we continue to stay ahead with solutions that help companies to address the challenging regulatory, technology, and economic landscapes," said Sekhar Surabhi, CEO and Founder, Caliber, also the Chair of ISPE India's Pharma 4.0 Community of Practice (CoP).

The newly launched solutions, CalGenie, CaliberMetrix, CaliberPulse, and CalWare360 were introduced at Caliber's user forum event, Caliber Commune 2025. The event, which attracted over 400 industry leaders, highlighted how Data and AI can drive continuous improvement in quality performance.

CalGenie, a pharma-focused, Gen AI-powered tool designed to streamline a company's internal Quality Value Chain. Acting like a "genie," it delivers instant answers, performs complex calculations, and generates intelligent summaries with simple prompts, empowering users with real-time insights. Available as a mobile app, it works seamlessly offline for anytime, anywhere access.

CaliberMetrix, aligned with FDA's quality metrics guidance, offers a comprehensive, real-time view of quality performance, enabling companies to identify inefficiencies and mitigate compliance risks.

CaliberPulse, a pharma-focused statistical analysis tool, integrates with actual data sources leading to accurate predictions enhancing proactiveness, sustainability and cost-effectiveness.

CalWare360 is a warehouse management system which enhances security, traceability, and compliance through material lifecycle management, offering digitalized racking, real-time inventory tracking, and smart integration with ERP and EBR

Caliber's flagship product, CaliberLIMS, set a precedent as the first 100% paperless lab in India and created many such labs worldwide. The newly launched version, CaliberLIMS4.0, supports next-gen QC laboratories. With global presence in Pittsburgh, Netherlands, and India, serving over 16 countries, Caliber continues to empower the pharmaceutical industry with AI-powered solutions that help companies stay compliant in an evolving digital landscape.

For more information, visit www.caliberuniversal.com.

Photo: https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/2640256/Caliber_Commune_2025.jpg
Logo: https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/2640257/Caliber_Logo.jpg

