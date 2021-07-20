Caliber named to Forbes 2021 list of America's Best Large Employers

LEWISVILLE, Texas, July 20, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Caliber, whose automotive service brands include Caliber Collision, Caliber Auto Care and Caliber Auto Glass, has been recognized as one of Forbes magazine's America's Best Large Employers. This honor is awarded to companies with high employee satisfaction and is further reinforced by the company's purpose of Restoring the Rhythm of Your Life. Caliber, America's leading automotive services provider – offering collision repair, vehicle repair/maintenance, auto glass repair/replacement and vehicle safety system diagnostics/calibration – is the only company of its kind to make the Forbes list of America's Best Large Employers.

"Caliber is humbled and honored to be recognized by Forbes as one of the best large-sized companies in America," said President and CEO of Caliber, Mark Sanders. "We are driven to do the right thing for our teammates and create a culture that allows them to live our purpose of Restoring the Rhythm of Your Life for our customers every day. I'm proud of everything our Caliber family has accomplished, and this award is a testament to the commitment of our teammates and the communities they proudly serve."

Caliber and its teammates are focused not just on repairing vehicles, but restoring lives. Teammates support one another and their communities through the Caliber Restoring You programs, including:

Restoring and gifting more than 500 vehicles to active-duty military, veterans, first responders and others in need of reliable transportation through a partnership with NABC Recycled Rides®. Last year, Caliber also gifted vehicles to medical workers and medical support staff working on the front lines of the pandemic.

Donations totaling more than $4 million to the American Heart Association to fight heart disease and stroke.

Donations of more than 23 million meals to 80+ local food banks in the U.S. This year marks Caliber's 10th annual food drive addressing childhood hunger, specifically providing meals to kids who lose subsidized school meals during the summer.

Pandemic relief assistance for Caliber teammates. Through contributions from fellow teammates, Caliber executives, private equity partners and other sources, over $3 million was raised to assist current and former teammates during the COVID-19 pandemic.

Through contributions from fellow teammates, Caliber executives, private equity partners and other sources, over was raised to assist current and former teammates during the COVID-19 pandemic. Ongoing training and professional growth opportunities. Caliber invests in its teammates by providing industry-leading training, such as I-CAR and ASE certifications, safe work environments, state-of-the-art equipment and leadership development programs. Furthermore, Caliber offers a robust, comprehensive benefits package with health benefits, paid time off, a company sponsored retirement plan (401(k)), free mental and financial wellness programs and more, all from day one of joining the Caliber family.

Caliber is always looking for new teammates to join the family, and Caliber Collision is actively recruiting autobody technicians and service advisors across the country. For more information and to apply, visit jobsatcaliber.com.

About Caliber

Founded in 1997, the Caliber portfolio of brands has grown to 1,300+ centers nationwide and features a full range of complementary automotive services, including Caliber Collision, one of the nation's largest auto collision repair provider across 37 states; Caliber Auto Care for mechanical repair and quick oil change services and Caliber Auto Glass for glass repair and replacement.

With the purpose of Restoring the Rhythm of Your Life®, Caliber's more than 20,000 teammates are committed to getting customers back on the road safely—and back to the rhythm of their lives —every day. Dedicated to providing an outstanding customer experience, Caliber continues to rank among the highest customer satisfaction scores in the industry. Learn more about Caliber at calibercollision.com.

