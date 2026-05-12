Caliber Public Safety Goes Live Across Elkhart County, Indiana, Delivering a Full Suite of Public Safety Technology

The project, signed in September 2025, moved from contract to live operations in just seven months, a timeline that reflects the structured, hands-on approach Caliber brings to every deployment.

A Deployment Built on Planning, Not Luck

The scale of this implementation was significant: 18 CAD positions across two locations, 8 WebCAD subscriptions, more than 290 Mobile licenses, 31 Pocket Cop licenses, 31 Pocket Rescue licenses, and 440 RMS subscriptions serving both sworn and non-sworn personnel. Getting a deployment of this size right required detailed coordination and a true partnership between Caliber and Elkhart County leadership.

Every phase of the project followed Caliber's proven implementation methodology. As with all Caliber deployments, the process included thorough discovery, careful configuration, and structured training well before the go-live date. The county's staff had the opportunity to review system functionality and confirm operational readiness prior to the transition, ensuring confidence across dispatch, patrol, and administrative teams on Day One.

Go-Live Day: Focused, Prepared, and On Mission

The Caliber team arrived in force and prepared. Deployment led the managed command center operations, both onsite and virtually, monitoring system performance and resolving technical matters in real time. Dedicated support staff were stationed directly on the dispatch floor, standing shoulder-to-shoulder with 911 personnel throughout the transition. Additional team members provided focused support for Mobile and Pocket solutions across police, fire, and EMS agencies, drawing on deep product knowledge and Indiana-specific public safety expertise. Others delivered hands-on RMS assistance at individual agencies, including the Goshen Police Department and the Elkhart County Sheriff's Office, both onsite and remotely.

With 10 CAD workstations staged and ready at the 911 Center, the team made the cut live at 11:30 AM, and Elkhart County handled its first live incident in the new system, a medical emergency call. Operations were in full stride from that moment forward. The center stayed busy throughout the day, and the collaboration between Caliber staff and Elkhart County dispatchers set the tone for a strong, productive partnership.

Beyond the technology, the Caliber team also focused on the human side of the transition. Team members kept spirits high during long hours, strengthened relationships with county partners, and made sure every person involved felt supported.

Egbert Dijkstra, Director of 911 Center at Elkhart County, states "I want to commend Caliber on their team: the tech support and IT team. They helped above and beyond and did it with class and a great attitude. It has been a pleasure working with everyone at Caliber. The experience reflected the Caliber culture; a team that is easy to work with, communicates openly and consistently, and attacks challenges head-on with professionalism and urgency. Their willingness to go above and beyond reinforced that this is an organization focused on building long-term partnerships, not just delivering software. I look forward to a long relationship with Caliber and all the fine people who are the face of the organization."

A Unified Platform, Built for the Way Agencies Actually Work

Elkhart County now operates on a single, integrated public safety platform. Their CAD, Mobile, and RMS systems share data in real time, which means incident details entered by a dispatcher populate automatically in both the Mobile client and the RMS. Officers updating reports from the field see that information reflected immediately for supervisors and investigators back at the station. This connected architecture eliminates redundant data entry, reduces errors, and gives every member of the team a consistent, up-to-date picture of operations from dispatch through case closure.

Because Caliber's Online RMS is hosted at Nlets data centers, Elkhart County benefits from infrastructure that meets FBI CJIS standards, with full multi-site hot backup disaster recovery and redundant network paths. The hosted model also means that software updates, including three major releases per year and monthly service packs, are delivered automatically, so the county will always operate on the latest version without the burden of managing upgrades in-house.

"A go-live of this scope requires trust on both sides of the table," said Michael Sturgeon, Senior Project Manager at Caliber Public Safety. "Elkhart County brought exceptional leadership and preparation to this project. The result speaks for itself: a county of over 200,000 residents now served by a modern, unified public safety platform that went live on schedule and on mission."

About Elkhart County, Indiana

Elkhart County covers approximately 467 square miles in northern Indiana and is home to around 207,000 residents, making it the sixth most populous county in the state. Elkhart County is proudly recognized as the "RV Capital of the World," producing the majority of the nation's recreational vehicles, and is a significant manufacturing hub for musical instruments, furniture, and industrial components. The county is also home to one of the largest Amish and Mennonite communities in the United States. Centrally located within a few hours of Chicago, Detroit, and Indianapolis, Elkhart County blends a rich cultural heritage with a dynamic modern economy.

About Caliber Public Safety

Caliber Public Safety provides integrated technology solutions for law enforcement, fire/EMS, corrections, and 911 communications agencies. The Caliber platform includes CAD, Mobile, Online RMS, and JailTracker, all built by and for public safety professionals. With a focus on reliability, interoperability, and ease of use, Caliber serves hundreds of agencies across the country, helping first responders spend less time on technology and more time serving their communities.

SOURCE Caliber Public Safety