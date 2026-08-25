Caliber Public Safety Helps Agencies Reduce Report Writing Time by up to 40 Percent

New AI Narrative feature keep officers in the field while maintaining strict accountability and CJIS-aligned security

NORTH LITTLE ROCK, Ark., Aug. 25, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- Caliber Public Safety, a provider of integrated public safety technology to more than 700 law enforcement, fire/EMS, and corrections agencies nationwide, announced new AI Narrative capabilities within Online RMS.

Caliber's goal is to help agencies leverage AI responsibly to increase efficiency while maintaining transparency, accountability, and public trust. Designed to reduce the administrative burden on patrol officers, this new feature delivers measurable business outcomes. Currently, 34 agencies have the Narrative Draft Assistant feature enabled. During the pilot phase, users reported anticipated time savings of 20 to 40 percent in narrative creation, providing a proven path to faster report completion, improved supervisor review efficiency, and more officer time in the community.

The Problem AI Narrative Solves

Report writing is one of the most time-consuming parts of an officer's shift. After responding to an incident, collecting evidence, interviewing witnesses, and ensuring scene safety, officers often spend a significant portion of their remaining shift completing detailed written narratives. That is time away from patrol, away from community engagement, and away from the next call.

AI Narrative addresses this directly. The Narrative Draft Assistant uses data already entered into the incident report to generate a structured narrative draft. Rather than starting from a blank page, officers receive a working framework built from the components of their own report, including persons, offenses, property, and other case elements.

The Human-in-the-Loop Differentiator

Caliber differentiates its approach to artificial intelligence through a strict human-in-the-loop model. The technology is designed to assist the officer, not replace officer judgment. Final accountability always remains with the authoring officer.

The draft produced by the AI includes embedded placeholders, internally referred to as "Easter eggs," that require the officer to actively review, edit, and complete the narrative before it can be submitted. Officers cannot simply activate the draft and submit it unedited. Online RMS requires each officer to formally acknowledge that the narrative was drafted with AI assistance and to sign off that they have personally reviewed the content for accuracy.

"We did not build this to let officers skip the narrative process. We built it so they do not have to start from scratch," said Bill Chapman, RMS Senior Analyst at Caliber Public Safety. "Every report still has an officer's name on it, and that means every report still needs an officer's eyes and judgment on it. The Draft Assistant gives them a head start, not a finished product."

For supervisors, AI Narrative also introduces an enhanced Narrative Review workflow. When a narrative is returned for revision, a Toggle Old Narrative view allows side-by-side comparison of the original submission and the annotated version, making it faster and easier for both the reviewing supervisor and the authoring officer to track changes during the approval process.

Security and Compliance

Caliber Public Safety's platform is hosted at Nlets data centers, which meet stringent FBI CJIS policies, standards, and guidelines, and feature full multi-site hot backup disaster recovery.

To maintain strict data security, the AI Narrative workflow combines efficiency with mandatory human control. During the review process, officers can easily edit or remove CJIS-specific or other sensitive information contained in the generated draft before saving it to the system. This ensures the agency maintains complete oversight of what data is finalized and stored.

A Product Shaped by Practitioners

"The feature came directly from listening to the agencies we serve," said Josh Bryant, Director of Product Management at Caliber Public Safety. "Officers told us that the hardest part of reporting was not the data entry. It was translating all of that structured data into a written narrative under time pressure. Our development team worked closely with active practitioners to build a tool that respects how officers actually work, gives them a real-time advantage, and keeps accountability where it belongs."

Availability

AI Narrative is available now within Caliber Online RMS. Agencies interested in learning more about AI Narrative or the full Caliber Online RMS platform are encouraged to contact the Caliber Public Safety sales team via phone, email, or by visiting our website: (336) 397-5300 / [email protected] / caliberpublicsafety.com.

About Caliber Public Safety

Caliber Public Safety provides integrated technology solutions for law enforcement, fire/EMS, corrections, and 911 communications agencies. The Caliber platform includes CAD, Mobile, Online RMS, and JailTracker, all built by and for public safety professionals. With a focus on reliability, interoperability, and ease of use, Caliber serves hundreds of agencies across the country, helping first responders spend less time on technology and more time serving their communities.

SOURCE Caliber Public Safety