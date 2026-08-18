Caliber Public Safety Launches Caliber Insight LS, an AI-Powered Quality Assurance Tool for 911 Dispatch Centers

New add-on for Caliber CAD helps dispatch supervisors move from manual call reviews to intelligent, standards-based scoring, turning months of QA work into days

NORTH LITTLE ROCK, Ark., Aug. 18, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- Caliber Public Safety, a provider of integrated public safety software trusted by 300+ agencies nationwide, today announced the general availability of Caliber Insight LS, an AI-powered dispatch quality assurance tool built to give 911 directors, dispatch supervisors, and QA personnel clear visibility into call-handling performance across their entire operation.

The Problem: Limited Visibility, Unlimited Responsibility

For most dispatch centers, quality assurance is a manual, time-consuming process. Supervisors often review only a handful of calls each month, typically selecting only the highest-priority incidents because there is simply not enough time to evaluate anything else. Former 911 coordinators within Caliber's own organization confirmed that one of the hardest parts of the job was deciding which calls to review, a process that could take hours or even days before a single evaluation began.

That means the vast majority of calls, including routine incidents where training gaps or procedural issues are most likely to go unnoticed, never receive a second look.

Caliber Insight LS was built to change that.

How It Works

Caliber Insight LS connects directly to a Caliber CAD system and ingests the standard XML data generated by each call. It then evaluates every call against established NENA (National Emergency Number Association) and APCO (Association of Public-Safety Communications Officials) call-handling standards, scoring each call on a 100-point scale.

Points are deducted based on measurable factors, including:

Dispatch delay : How quickly a unit was dispatched relative to the call's priority level (e.g., a Priority 1 call requires dispatch within 60 seconds per the standard).





: How quickly a unit was dispatched relative to the call's priority level (e.g., a Priority 1 call requires dispatch within 60 seconds per the standard). Unit progression tracking : Whether dispatchers recorded key timestamps such as en route, on scene, and arrived, which are required metrics on every call.





: Whether dispatchers recorded key timestamps such as en route, on scene, and arrived, which are required metrics on every call. Resource allocation : Whether the number of units dispatched was appropriate for the call type and severity (e.g., a single unit assigned to a Priority 1 domestic incident would be flagged).





: Whether the number of units dispatched was appropriate for the call type and severity (e.g., a single unit assigned to a Priority 1 domestic incident would be flagged). Narrative quality : A measure of the number of narratives added to a call relative to its duration and complexity, which serves as an indicator that a call may warrant deeper review.





: A measure of the number of narratives added to a call relative to its duration and complexity, which serves as an indicator that a call may warrant deeper review. Call classification accuracy: Whether the call type and priority were applied correctly based on the details of the incident.

Calls that fall below a configurable score threshold automatically trigger a detailed report for the supervisor or QA reviewer. That report identifies exactly what was flagged and why points were deducted. Supervisors can also configure email notifications, so they are alerted immediately when a call scores below their chosen threshold, without needing to manually search for problems.

The tool also includes interactive dashboards with filtering and mapping capabilities, allowing supervisors to analyze performance trends by individual dispatcher, call type, unit, time of day, or organizational division.

The AI Advantage

At its core, Caliber Insight LS uses artificial intelligence to generate a narrative summary and analysis of each flagged call, providing supervisors with a clear, readable breakdown of what happened and why it matters. The AI component evaluates calls against both NENA/APCO standards and an agency's own internal policies, delivering specific and actionable coaching recommendations rather than just a number on a scorecard.

Caliber Insight LS is also designed with flexibility in mind. Agencies that prefer not to use the AI-generated analysis can still use the tool's local scoring engine, which evaluates calls against the same standards and provides the same point-based scoring, dashboards, and filtering capabilities. This means agencies gain meaningful QA visibility regardless of their comfort level with AI.

Real Results from the Field

Caliber Insight LS was beta tested with Howard County, Missouri, a live Caliber CAD customer. Before using the tool, their dispatch supervisor reviewed approximately 5 calls per month. Within three weeks of deployment, the agency completed reviews on more than 500 calls.

The feedback has been overwhelmingly positive.

"Caliber Insight LS gave us the ability to see what was actually happening across all of our calls, not just the few we had time to pick out manually. It changed how we approach quality assurance entirely." Sherri Beeler, Director, Howard County, Missouri 911 Center

Benefits Beyond the Dispatch Floor

While Caliber Insight LS is first and foremost a quality assurance tool, the data it surfaces has practical applications well beyond dispatcher coaching:

Grant Applications and Funding Compliance : Many grant programs require agencies to demonstrate that they are conducting structured QA processes and meeting specific performance metrics. Caliber Insight LS provides documented, standards-based evidence that those processes are in place and that measurable benchmarks are being tracked consistently.





: Many grant programs require agencies to demonstrate that they are conducting structured QA processes and meeting specific performance metrics. Caliber Insight LS provides documented, standards-based evidence that those processes are in place and that measurable benchmarks are being tracked consistently. Dispatcher Training and Development : Each flagged call includes the identified deficiency, whether that is call-taking procedures, dispatch timing, or resource allocation protocols. Supervisors can track trends over time to identify dispatchers who may need additional coaching and can pinpoint exactly where that coaching should focus.





: Each flagged call includes the identified deficiency, whether that is call-taking procedures, dispatch timing, or resource allocation protocols. Supervisors can track trends over time to identify dispatchers who may need additional coaching and can pinpoint exactly where that coaching should focus. Staffing and Budget Justification : The data captured by Caliber Insight LS gives agency leaders concrete evidence to present to city councils, county commissioners, and other governing bodies. If dispatchers are consistently exceeding capacity or response times are trending upward in certain areas, supervisors now have the numbers to support requests for additional personnel or resources.





: The data captured by Caliber Insight LS gives agency leaders concrete evidence to present to city councils, county commissioners, and other governing bodies. If dispatchers are consistently exceeding capacity or response times are trending upward in certain areas, supervisors now have the numbers to support requests for additional personnel or resources. Resource Allocation and Coverage Analysis : By analyzing response times and call volume by geography and time of day, agencies can identify coverage gaps. For example, if EMS runs to a particular area consistently taking 20 minutes or longer, that data supports a case for repositioning resources or adding coverage in that area.





: By analyzing response times and call volume by geography and time of day, agencies can identify coverage gaps. For example, if EMS runs to a particular area consistently taking 20 minutes or longer, that data supports a case for repositioning resources or adding coverage in that area. Internal Reporting and Accountability: Caliber Insight LS provides a consistent, defensible QA framework built on nationally recognized standards. This gives agencies a structured record of their quality assurance efforts that can be referenced for internal audits, accreditation processes, or public accountability requirements.

Flexible Configuration, Single License

Caliber Insight LS is available as a single installation license regardless of the number of dispatchers at an agency, making it a practical investment for centers of any size. Agencies can customize which call sources are evaluated, which call types are scored, and what score thresholds trigger notifications. The tool is also configurable to account for agency-specific workflows and priority structures.

"Every dispatch center faces the same challenge: there are far more calls to review than there are hours in the day to review them," said Jeremy McDougal, VP Professional Services, Caliber Public Safety. "Caliber Insight LS does not replace the judgment of an experienced supervisor. It gives them the information they need to focus their time on where it matters most. Instead of spending days figuring out which calls to look at, they can open the dashboard and immediately see where attention is needed. That is the kind of practical, real-world value we build our products around."

Availability

Caliber Insight LS is available now for agencies using Caliber CAD. Existing Caliber customers can contact their Customer Success Manager to learn more or purchase. Agencies not yet using Caliber, who are interested in learning about Caliber Insight LS and our 911 CAD Dispatch software can contact our sales team at caliberpublicsafety.com/contact.

About Caliber Public Safety

Caliber Public Safety provides integrated technology solutions for law enforcement, fire/EMS, corrections, and 911 communications agencies. The Caliber platform includes CAD, Mobile, Online RMS, and JailTracker, all built by and for public safety professionals. With a focus on reliability, interoperability, and ease of use, Caliber serves hundreds of agencies across the country, helping first responders spend less time on technology and more time serving their communities.

SOURCE Caliber Public Safety