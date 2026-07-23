Built for a Mission That Never Stops: Caliber Public Safety Introduces CALI

Available now in the Caliber Customer Support HUB, CALI gives every Caliber customer 24/7 access to instant, knowledge-backed support.

NORTH LITTLE ROCK, Ark., July 23, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- Caliber Public Safety today announced the release of CALI, a new AI-powered support assistant available to all Caliber customers through the Caliber Customer Support HUB. Designed specifically for the needs of public safety agencies, CALI provides immediate access to trusted product knowledge, helping users find answers, resolve issues, and connect with support resources faster than ever before.

CALI: Caliber's Newest AI Support Bot

Available around the clock, CALI enables customers to ask questions in plain language and receive relevant, documentation-backed responses in seconds. Whether users are looking for guidance on a specific workflow, troubleshooting an issue, or searching for training materials, CALI delivers the information they need when they need it.

Helping Agencies Find Answers Faster

Finding the right support information can be time-consuming, especially when agencies are working in mission-critical environments where every minute matters. CALI streamlines that process by searching across Caliber's extensive library of support guides, technical bulletins, training videos, and documented resolutions to quickly identify relevant answers.

When additional assistance is required, CALI seamlessly creates a support ticket directly within the Customer Support HUB, ensuring a smooth transition to Caliber's support team for further investigation and resolution.

Practical AI Built for Public Safety

Caliber's approach to artificial intelligence has been deliberate and customer-focused from the start. Recognizing the unique operational and security requirements of public safety agencies, Caliber developed CALI to deliver reliable, relevant responses grounded in trusted Caliber documentation.

"Our customers do not need AI for the sake of AI. They need solutions that help them serve their communities more effectively," said Tammie Wojcieszak, Executive Vice President of Caliber. "CALI puts trusted product knowledge at their fingertips, helping them get answers faster and stay focused on the work that matters most."

What CALI Does Today

24/7 Access to Support Knowledge: Public safety never stops, and neither does CALI. Customers can access product guidance, troubleshooting information, and support resources anytime they need them.

Public safety never stops, and neither does CALI. Customers can access product guidance, troubleshooting information, and support resources anytime they need them. Natural-Language Search Across Caliber Resources: Rather than browsing through multiple documents or support articles, users can ask questions in plain language and quickly locate the most relevant guides, bulletins, training materials, and documentation.

Rather than browsing through multiple documents or support articles, users can ask questions in plain language and quickly locate the most relevant guides, bulletins, training materials, and documentation. Simplified Escalation to Support: When a question requires additional assistance, CALI can create a support ticket directly within the Customer Support HUB, helping customers connect with the appropriate Caliber resource.

When a question requires additional assistance, CALI can create a support ticket directly within the Customer Support HUB, helping customers connect with the appropriate Caliber resource. Continuously Expanding Knowledge Base: CALI draws from Caliber's growing library of support documentation, technical resources, and documented resolutions, giving customers access to the latest available information and guidance.

Early Results

"CALI is already delivering promising results, achieving a 38.7% deflection rate for Tier 1–type support requests. As customers continue to engage with CALI, we are using each interaction to make the experience even stronger. Our team reviews questions CALI is not yet able to answer and uses those insights to expand and enhance our knowledge base. This continuous improvement approach will help CALI answer more questions, provide faster support, and become an increasingly valuable resource for our customers." Charles Smith, Vice President, Support Services

Built with Customer Feedback at the Center

Feedback from agencies has always been central to Caliber's product development philosophy, and CALI is no exception. While CALI already provides access to a comprehensive body of product knowledge, customer insights will continue to guide future enhancements, additional content, and new capabilities.

Customers are encouraged to share feedback, suggestions, and use cases with their Caliber Customer Service Manager (CSM). These insights help shape future product investments and ensure Caliber continues delivering solutions that meet the evolving needs of public safety professionals.

Availability

CALI is available now to all Caliber customers at no additional cost through the Caliber Customer Support HUB. No separate setup or enrollment is required. Customers can begin using CALI immediately by visiting the Support HUB and starting a conversation.

About Caliber Public Safety

Caliber Public Safety provides integrated technology solutions for law enforcement, fire/EMS, corrections, and 911 communications agencies. The Caliber platform includes CAD, Mobile, Online RMS, and JailTracker, all built by and for public safety professionals. With a focus on reliability, interoperability, and ease of use, Caliber serves hundreds of agencies across the country, helping first responders spend less time on technology and more time serving their communities.

SOURCE Caliber Public Safety