Caliber raising funds for heart disease and stroke research

LEWISVILLE, Texas, July 1, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Caliber, the parent company of Caliber Collision, Caliber Auto Care and Caliber Auto Glass, is launching a new campaign to raise funds to support the American Heart Association 's life-saving heart disease and stroke research. Beginning July 1 and running through July 31, teammates, customers and community members can donate to this effort in any of Caliber's 1,300-plus centers across the country and online at RYHeartHealth.com . This initiative is part of Caliber's Restoring You program, which supports community causes aligning with the company's purpose of Restoring the Rhythm of Your Life® .

"The mission of the American Heart Association deeply resonates with Caliber teammates and families as many have been impacted by heart disease and stroke," said President and CEO of Caliber, Mark Sanders. "I'm proud of our teammates for living our purpose of Restoring the Rhythm of Your Life® daily and raising funds and awareness of this initiative."

Since 2016, Caliber donations to the AHA have totaled more than $4 million in an ongoing effort to support their mission. Additionally, Caliber and the AHA's partnership extends to training Caliber's 20,000-plus teammates in hands-only CPR, a practice saving lives in their local communities.

According to the American Heart Association, 126.9 million American adults experienced cardiovascular disease between 2015 and 2018. Additionally, about 127,176 Americans suffered from non-traumatic cardiac arrests in 2020. In these instances, the bystander CPR intervention rate was 40.2%, highlighting the importance of community CPR awareness and training in saving lives.

"Join us in our goal of creating a world free of heart disease and stroke; we invite all community members to visit our centers, make a donation, fill out a heart and share why they support the AHA mission. We are also collecting donations online for convenience," said Sanders.

To learn more about Caliber's partnership with the American Heart Association or to donate, visit RYHeartHealth.com . All donations made to the campaign, as part of the Caliber Foundation, are tax-deductible.

About Caliber

Founded in 1997, the Caliber portfolio of brands has grown to 1300+ centers nationwide and features a full range of complementary automotive services, including Caliber Collision , one of the nation's largest auto collision repair provider across 36 states; Caliber Auto Care for mechanical repair and quick oil change services and Caliber Auto Glass for glass repair and replacement.

With the purpose of Restoring the Rhythm of Your Life ®, Caliber's more than 20,000 teammates are committed to getting customers back on the road safely—and back to the rhythm of their lives —every day. Dedicated to providing an outstanding customer experience, Caliber continues to rank among the highest customer satisfaction scores in the industry. Learn more about Caliber at calibercollision.com .

