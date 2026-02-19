Calibrant Energy Brings Grid-Scale Flexibility to New Jersey Data Center with Battery Storage Project

EDISON, N.J., Feb. 19, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- Calibrant Energy today announced the signing of a definitive agreement to build, own, and operate a 23 MWh on-site battery energy storage system at Iron Mountain's New Jersey data center.

The project integrates large-scale storage with the facility's existing 7.2 MW rooftop solar installation, creating a resilient energy ecosystem that supports Iron Mountain's 24/7 carbon-free energy commitment.

"This is what the future of powering large loads looks like," said Phil Martin, CEO of Calibrant Energy. "Customers can grow and control costs while strengthening the grid, proving that large power users are part of the energy solution rather than a burden."

By using advanced real-time controls, the facility transforms its energy load into a dynamic asset that stabilizes the regional grid during peak demand. This model maintains uptime for customers while displacing the need for new, carbon-intensive power infrastructure in the local community.

"Battery storage is a critical component of our broader strategy to support the local energy ecosystem," added Chris Pennington, Senior Director of Energy and Sustainability at Iron Mountain. "Flexible, on-site assets like this improve the economic and operational efficiency of the local utility grid, in addition to supporting increased reliability for all electric consumers. This project demonstrates how the data center industry can bring solutions to emerging grid challenges."

About Calibrant Energy

Calibrant Energy, a leading provider of on-site energy solutions for large power users, combines innovative financing solutions with deep industry expertise, empowering its clients to achieve their energy goals faster, more economically, and more sustainably. As the owner/operator of a diverse portfolio of distributed energy technologies - including battery energy storage, solar, and microgrid solutions - Calibrant offers a full suite of zero-capex options to help its clients reduce energy costs, while increasing both operational resiliency and sustainability. Calibrant is backed by Macquarie Asset Management, the world's largest infrastructure fund manager with $580+ billion in global assets.

