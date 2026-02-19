Calibrate Completes Transition to Enterprise-Focused Obesity Management, More Than Doubles Client Roster

NEW YORK, Feb. 19, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- Calibrate, the first integrated clinical and coaching solution for obesity management, today announced the completion of its transition from a direct-to-consumer model to an enterprise-focused solution serving employers, health plans, and channel partners. The milestone caps a year of strong operational and commercial momentum which will result in profitability for the first time in the company's history.

The successful transition reflects accelerating employer demand for weight management solutions as organizations confront rising employee demand for GLP-1 medications, which is driving unpredictable pharmacy spend while raising concerns about whether medication-driven weight loss is sustainable after coming off medication.

"Calibrate was built from day one to ensure prescribing clinicians and coaches work together on a single platform in integrated service of the member," said Rob Rebak, CEO of Calibrate. "As we shifted our focus to employers, we've scaled our proven clinical model at a time when others have rushed to bolt on third-party GLP-1 teleprescribing onto legacy solutions."

Over the past year, Calibrate has significantly expanded its enterprise footprint, more than doubling its client base compared to the prior year and forming partnerships with several of the largest channel partners and benefits consultants. Enterprise adoption now represents approximately 90 percent of the company's business, with enterprise clients ranging in size from several thousand to several hundred thousand covered lives.

This transition builds on the company's foundation of more than five years of innovation, scale and clinical depth integrating GLP-1 treatment. Since launch, over 100,000 members have participated in the Calibrate program, generating one of the industry's largest longitudinal datasets in physician-guided weight and metabolic health outcomes. These insights inform program design, member engagement strategies, and enterprise value measurement.

To support its next phase of growth, Calibrate has assembled a new, experienced leadership team across most of the executive functions of the company, including Rob Rebak as Chief Executive Officer, Paul Merrick as Chief Operating Officer, Linda Anegawa, MD, as Chief Medical Officer, Warner Roberts as Chief Commercial Officer, Mike Gandy as Chief Financial Officer, and Roberto Arnetolli as Chief Information Officer.

Calibrate differentiates itself from other weight management solutions by pairing one-on-one medication management with personalized coaching and structured behavior change delivered by clinicians and coaches who are fully employed, closely supervised, and aligned on a single care platform. The leadership team has scaled access to the program without compromising the quality, consistency, and clinical oversight that distinguish the proven model.

ABOUT CALIBRATE

Calibrate is the first digitally integrated obesity management solution, proven to deliver multi-year weight loss and cardiometabolic improvement. Its personalized model unifies clinical care and coaching, adapting to each member as an individual and translating their "why" into healthy habits that last a lifetime.

Backed by more than five years of real-world clinical data, Calibrate members achieve sustained outcomes that exceed results from medication alone. Across diverse employer populations, the program has reduced GLP-1 spend while driving long-term weight loss and improving metabolic health.

Calibrate partners with employers ranging from several thousand to several hundred thousand employees across multiple industries and works with all major PBMs. For more information, visit www.calibratehealth.com .

SOURCE Calibrate Health, Inc