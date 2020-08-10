Calibrate Legal Announces Alliance with The Tilt Institute to Focus on Business and Competitive Intelligence Recruitment

AUSTIN, Texas, Aug. 10, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- Calibrate Legal is pleased to announce an alliance with The Tilt Institute, focusing on the recruitment of highly qualified Business and Competitive Intelligence (BI and CI) professionals for roles within our law firm clients.

Under the alliance, Marcie Borgal Shunk, The Tilt Institute's President and Founder, will augment Calibrate's executive search team for recruitment projects involving BI and CI roles by providing her insights into the background, skills and training required for these professionals to succeed in law firms.

According to the US Bureau of Labor Statistics, demand for research analysts is projected to increase by 20% over the next 10 years, much faster than the average position. In legal, the trend is similar. Nearly 40% of law firms planned to add CI resources in 2018. That figure likely has only increased as data has become an increasingly vital part of gaining a competitive advantage in the law firm world.

Commenting on the alliance, Calibrate CEO Jennifer Johnson said, "We believe Marcie will be an invaluable resource to our clients who are looking to increase their BI and CI capabilities. She is one of the most knowledgeable individuals in our industry surrounding this complex and increasingly important field. We are very pleased to be able to offer her expertise to our clients."

Added Marcie Borgal Shunk, "I am excited to work with Jennifer and the Calibrate team on BI and CI recruitment. These roles are critical to the future of law firms, and together we are in an excellent position to help clients find the best available talent."

Calibrate Legal clients will also gain preferred access to Tilt Institute programming, including the popular on-demand learning program CI for BD professionals, a 10-unit course on how to elevate the use of data and analytics for competitive advantage.

About Calibrate Legal

Calibrate Legal provides recruiting and consulting services focused on Revenue Enablers™ who support law firm profitability. We are a first-call resource for law firm leaders who seek the best business services talent and invest in their success. Our team, which comprises advisers and recruiters with law firm and corporate experience, helps law firms achieve superior business results through the strategic use of talent, time and technology.

About The Tilt Institute

The Tilt Institute offers analytics, leadership training and coaching, cultural assessments, facilitated planning sessions, change management techniques and advisory services to help law firms transform information into intelligence and intelligence into implementation. We work with Managing Partners, CMOs, COOs, law firm leaders, pricing and practice management professionals, knowledge services departments, practice heads and competitive intelligence professionals at large and mid-sized law firms.

