Calibration management software market 2023-2027: A descriptive analysis of five forces model, market dynamics, and segmentation- Technavio

NEW YORK, Jan. 18, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- According to Technavio, the global calibration management software market size is estimated to grow by USD 91.28 million from 2022 to 2027. The market is estimated to grow at a CAGR of over 4.69% during the forecast period. However, the growth momentum will progress. North America held the largest share of the global market in 2022, and the market in the region is estimated to witness an incremental growth of 35%. For more Insights on market size Request a sample report

Technavio has announced its latest market research report titled Global Calibration Management Software Market 2023-2027

Global calibration management software market - Five Forces

The global cloud data warehouse market is fragmented, and the five forces analysis covers –

Bargaining power of buyers

The threat of new entrants

Threat of rivalry

Bargaining power of suppliers

Threat of substitutes

Interpretation of porter's five models helps to strategize the business, for entire details – buy the report!

Global calibration management software market – Customer Landscape



The report includes the market's adoption lifecycle, from the innovator's stage to the laggard's stage. It focuses on adoption rates in different regions based on penetration. Furthermore, the report also includes key purchase criteria and drivers of price sensitivity to help companies evaluate and develop their growth strategies.



Global calibration management software market - Segmentation Assessment



Segment Overview

Technavio has segmented the market based on technology (Locally installed and Cloud-based), and applications (Large enterprise, Small, and medium enterprise).

The locally installed segment will grow at a significant rate during the forecast period. Locally installed calibration management software ensures immediate action in case of emergencies and is expensive at the time of purchase. Driving factors for the locally installed calibration management software such as Security, and Offline accessibility. Such factors will increase segment growth during the forecast period.

Geography Overview

By geography, the global calibration management software market is segmented into North America, Europe, APAC, South America, and Middle East and Africa. The report provides actionable insights and estimates the contribution of all regions to the growth of the global calibration management software market.

North America is estimated to account for 35% of the growth of the global market during the forecast period. A major share of the revenue in the market was generated from North America as it is the key manufacturing region with a strong presence in industries such as the oil and gas, power, automotive, food and beverage, and pharmaceutical industries. Huge investment in the power sector requires the deployment of calibration management software in the power sector for installation and maintenance time of power equipment. It certainly boosts the demand in the calibration management software market in the region.

Download a Sample Report

Global calibration management software market – Market Dynamics

Key factor driving market growth

Automation of the calibration process is the major driver influencing calibration management software growth .

is the major driver influencing calibration management software growth Calibration management software offers optimized solutions to automate the calibration process. This software also offers comprehensive functionality that is required in laboratories and plants.

Calibration management software is essential for power stations, offshore platforms, refineries, and other process plants as they ensure the accuracy of devices operating in remote locations. The effective deployment of calibration management software minimizes process failures and reduces equipment failure costs and waste.

Furthermore, they carry out major calibration processes such as planning, scheduling, and documenting outputs.

Therefore, the use of this software only requires a few employees, thereby reducing labor costs, which decreases product manufacturing costs and lowers maintenance expenses.

Leading trends influencing the market

Automation of laboratory instruments is the major trend influencing calibration management software growth .

is the major trend influencing calibration management software growth Automated laboratories assure compliance with regulations such as ISO/IEC 17025. Laboratories performing calibrations with calibration management software will promote confidence in their performance as they abide by the stringent policies.

The global acceptance of results also facilitates cooperation between laboratories and other associated bodies.

Thus, calibration of laboratory equipment has the capability to directly impact international trade as calibration ensures the acceptance of test reports and certificates between different countries.

Major challenges hindering the market growth

The high cost of software packages is the major hindrance to calibration management software growth.

is the major hindrance to calibration management software growth. The calibration management software included costs such as the license cost, service charges for CB software, multiple user charges, virtual servers cost, and cost of software upgrades.

In LI calibration management software, license ownership is a major cost. Also, for LI calibration management software, updates may require a change of systems.

As the software may not work on old hardware versions, new hardware needs to be installed to reduce interoperability issues during the calibration process.

These factors increase the overall cost of ownership, and recurring service charges lead to a rise in the overall operational expenditure, which will hinder the market growth during the forecast period.

Drivers, trends, and challenges have an impact on market dynamics, which can impact businesses. Find more insights in a sample report!

What are the key data covered in this calibration management software market report?

CAGR of the market during the forecast period

Detailed information on factors that will drive the growth of the calibration management software market between 2023 and 2027

Precise estimation of the size of the calibration management software market size and its contribution to the market in focus on the parent market

Accurate predictions about upcoming trends and changes in consumer behavior

Growth of the calibration management software market industry across North America , Europe , APAC, South America , and Middle East and Africa

, , APAC, , and and A thorough analysis of the market's competitive landscape and detailed information about vendors

Comprehensive analysis of factors that will challenge the growth of calibration management software market vendors

Gain instant access to 17,000+ market research reports.

Technavio's SUBSCRIPTION platform

Related Reports:

The workspace management software market is expected to grow by USD 2,293.64 million during 2022-2027, accelerating at a CAGR of 17.5% during the forecast period. This report extensively covers market segmentation by deployment (cloud-based and on-premise), application (IT and telecom, retail and e-commerce, healthcare, and others), and geography (North America, Europe, APAC, South America, and the Middle East and Africa).

The quality management software market size is expected to increase by USD 5,897.6 million from 2022 to 2027, and the market's growth momentum will accelerate at a CAGR of 10%. This report extensively covers the UV lamp market segmentation by application (IT and telecom, transportation and logistics, consumer goods and retail, healthcare, and banking), deployment (on-premise and cloud-based), and geography (North America, Europe, APAC, Middle East and Africa, and South America).

Calibration Management Software Market Scope Report Coverage Details Page number 156 Base year 2022 Historic period 2017-2021 Forecast period 2023-2027 Growth momentum & CAGR Accelerate at a CAGR of 4.69% Market growth 2023-2027 USD 91.28 million Market structure Fragmented YoY growth 2022-2023 (%) 3.54 Regional analysis North America, Europe, APAC, South America, and Middle East and Africa Performing market contribution North America at 35% Key countries US, Canada, China, Germany, and UK Competitive landscape Leading Vendors, Market Positioning of Vendors, Competitive Strategies, and Industry Risks Key companies profiled ACG Infotech Ltd., Ape Software Inc., AVL List GmbH, Business Analysis Ltd., CompuCal Calibration Solutions, CyberMetrics Corp., Espresso Moon LLC, Fortive Corp., Hexagon AB, Humpage Technology Ltd., IndySoft Corp., Nagman Instruments and Electronics Pvt. Ltd., P.J. Bonner and Co. Ltd., Prime Technologies Inc., Productivity-Quality Systems Inc., Quality America Inc., Qualityze Inc., QUBYX Software Technologies LTD., Sarlin Oy Ab, and Techgate LLC Market dynamics Parent market analysis, Market growth inducers and obstacles, Fast-growing and slow-growing segment analysis, COVID-19 impact and recovery analysis and future consumer dynamics, and Market condition analysis for the forecast period. Customization purview If our report has not included the data that you are looking for, you can reach out to our analysts and get segments customized. Customization purview If our report has not included the data that you are looking for, you can reach out to our analysts and get segments customized.

North America - Market size and forecast 2022-2027







Europe - Market size and forecast 2022-2027







South America - Market size and forecast 2022-2027







Middle East and Africa - Market size and forecast 2022-2027







China - Market size and forecast 2022-2027







Germany - Market size and forecast 2022-2027







Canada - Market size and forecast 2022-2027







