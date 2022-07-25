Calibration Management Software Market: Automation of the calibration process to boost market growth, Evolving Opportunities with AVL List GmbH and Beamex Oy Ab -Technavio

Technology (locally installed and cloud-based) and

Geography ( North America , Europe , APAC, South America , and MEA)

Parent Market Analysis

Technavio categorizes the calibration management software market as a part of the global application software market within the global information technology market. The end-to-end understanding of the value chain is essential in profit margin optimization and evaluation of business strategies. The data available in our value chain analysis segment can help vendors drive costs and enhance customer services during the forecast period.

The value chain of the global application software market includes the following core components:

Inputs

Inbound logistics

Operations

Outbound logistics

Marketing and sales

Service

Support activities

Innovation

Major Five Calibration Management Software Companies

The growing competition in the market is compelling vendors to adopt various growth strategies such as promotional activities and spending on advertisements to improve the visibility of their services. Some vendors are also adopting inorganic growth strategies such as M&As to remain competitive in the market.

AVL List GmbH- The company offers various powertrain elements such as the battery, e-drive, engine, transmission, vehicle system, controls, and electronics.

The company offers various powertrain elements such as the battery, e-drive, engine, transmission, vehicle system, controls, and electronics. Beamex Oy Ab- The company offers a range of calibration software such as Beamex CMX calibration management software, Beamex LOGiCAL calibration software, and Beamex bMobile calibration application.

The company offers a range of calibration software such as Beamex CMX calibration management software, Beamex LOGiCAL calibration software, and Beamex bMobile calibration application. CompuCal Calibration Solutions- The company offers calibration management software that reduces business running costs and ensures full compliance with industry regulations.

The company offers calibration management software that reduces business running costs and ensures full compliance with industry regulations. Prime Technologies Inc.- The company offers a range of calibration management software which includes ProCal Direct and ProCalV5.

The company offers a range of calibration management software which includes ProCal Direct and ProCalV5. Productivity-Quality Systems Inc.- GAGEpack is a calibration management software that assists users with their calibration tracking needs and ensures that their gages are calibrated correctly and on time.

Calibration Management Software Market Scope Report Coverage Details Page number 120 Base year 2020 Forecast period 2021-2025 Growth momentum & CAGR Accelerate at a CAGR of 5.7% Market growth 2021-2025 $ 100.84 million Market structure Fragmented YoY growth (%) 5.41 Regional analysis North America, Europe, APAC, South America, and MEA Performing market contribution North America at 35% Key consumer countries US, China, Germany, UK, and Canada Competitive landscape Leading companies, Competitive strategies, Consumer engagement scope Key companies profiled AVL List GmbH, Beamex Oy Ab, CompuCal Calibration Solutions, CyberMetrics Corp., ETQ LLC, Fortive Corp., P.J. Bonner & Co. Ltd., Prime Technologies Inc., Productivity-Quality Systems Inc., and Quality America Inc. Market dynamics Parent market analysis, Market growth inducers and obstacles, Fast-growing and slow-growing segment analysis, COVID 19 impact and recovery analysis and future consumer dynamics, Market condition analysis for the forecast period Customization purview If our report has not included the data you are looking for, you can reach out to our analysts and get customized segments.

