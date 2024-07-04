Calibration Management Software Market size is set to grow by USD 73.7 million from 2024-2028, Automation of calibration process boost the market, Technavio

NEW YORK, July 4, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- The global calibration management software market size is estimated to grow by USD 73.7 million from 2024-2028, according to Technavio. The market is estimated to grow at a CAGR of over 3.73% during the forecast period. automation of calibration process is driving market growth, with a trend towards increased focus on predictive maintenance and analytics. However, threat of cyber-attacks poses a challenge. Key market players include ACG Infotech Ltd., Ape Software Inc., AVL List GmbH, Business Analysis Ltd., CompuCal Calibration Solutions, CyberMetrics Corp., Espresso Moon LLC, Fortive Corp., Hexagon AB, Humpage Technology Ltd., IndySoft Corp., Nagman Instruments and Electronics Pvt. Ltd., P.J. Bonner and Co. Ltd., Prime Technologies Inc., Productivity Quality Systems Inc., Quality America Inc., Qualityze Inc., QUBYX Software Technologies LTD., Sarlin Oy Ab, and Techgate LLC.

Technavio has announced its latest market research report titled Global calibration management software market 2024-2028

Calibration Management Software Market Scope Report Coverage Details Base year 2023 Historic period 2018 - 2022 Forecast period 2024-2028 Growth momentum & CAGR Accelerate at a CAGR of 3.73% Market growth 2024-2028 USD 73.7 million Market structure Fragmented YoY growth 2022-2023 (%) 3.59 Regional analysis North America, Europe, APAC, South America, and Middle East and Africa Performing market contribution North America at 34% Key countries US, China, Germany, UK, and Canada Key companies profiled ACG Infotech Ltd., Ape Software Inc., AVL List GmbH, Business Analysis Ltd., CompuCal Calibration Solutions, CyberMetrics Corp., Espresso Moon LLC, Fortive Corp., Hexagon AB, Humpage Technology Ltd., IndySoft Corp., Nagman Instruments and Electronics Pvt. Ltd., P.J. Bonner and Co. Ltd., Prime Technologies Inc., Productivity Quality Systems Inc., Quality America Inc., Qualityze Inc., QUBYX Software Technologies LTD., Sarlin Oy Ab, and Techgate LLC

Market Driver

Calibration management software with predictive analytics enables organizations to optimize their calibration activities, identifying potential equipment issues before they cause unplanned downtime. By analyzing historical data and equipment performance trends, calibration schedules can be adjusted based on actual usage and condition, maximizing performance and minimizing costs. This integration streamlines calibration processes, improving efficiency and productivity, and driving market growth during the forecast period.

The Calibration Management Software market is experiencing significant growth, with an increasing number of businesses recognizing the importance of accurate and efficient calibration processes. Utilities, manufacturing, and other sectors are adopting calibration software to manage their calibration activities. The market is trending towards solutions that offer real-time monitoring, automated scheduling, and comprehensive reporting. Calibration software enables companies to streamline their calibration processes, reduce downtime, and ensure regulatory compliance. Additionally, cloud-based solutions are gaining popularity due to their flexibility and accessibility.

Market Challenges

• The calibration management software market is experiencing a shift towards automated smart manufacturing technologies. While this brings operational efficiencies, it also introduces cybersecurity risks. Data vulnerability increases as software and connected technologies are housed on software providers' servers. Unauthorized access can lead to data theft and manipulation. Primary threats include operational downtime, product development manipulation, and sensitive information theft. Ransomware attacks are common, targeting industries like medical devices, consumer durables, and automotive. Security upgrades and IoT integration increase operational expenses. North America and Europe are major vulnerable regions. IoT use in calibration software management may hinder market growth due to heightened security concerns.

The Calibration Management Software market faces several challenges in ensuring accurate and efficient operations. One challenge is the integration of various calibration systems and technologies, such as IoT, analytics, and automation. Another challenge is ensuring data accuracy and security, as well as complying with industry regulations and standards. Additionally, managing a large number of calibration tasks and assets can be complex, requiring robust and scalable software solutions. Furthermore, the need for real-time monitoring and reporting adds to the complexity of calibration management.

Segment Overview

This calibration management software market report extensively covers market segmentation by

Technology 1.1 Locally installed

1.2 Cloud-based Application 2.1 Large enterprise

2.2 Small and medium enterprise Geography 3.1 North America

3.2 Europe

3.3 APAC

3.4 South America

3.5 Middle East and Africa



1.1 Locally installed- The locally installed calibration management software market is thriving due to enhanced security features. With on-premise systems and servers, data access is restricted to license holders, eliminating potential security risks. Offline accessibility allows users to access data regardless of internet connection. Although requiring additional IT support and hardware components, the cost efficiency attracts Small and Medium Enterprises (SMEs), driving market growth.

Research Analysis

The Calibration Management Software market caters to various industries, including the Biotechnology and Energy sectors, as well as Utilities and Renewable Energy. This software facilitates the procurement of calibration instruments such as Analog multimeters, Calipers, Chart recorders, Clamp-on ammeters, Data loggers, Dial indicators, Digital multimeters, Force gauges, Micrometers, Oscilloscopes, and other measuring devices. It ensures Instrument management by providing accurate and reliable calibration services, minimizing Inaccuracy and uncertainty, and maintaining Normal values. Engineers in these sectors rely on this software to obtain the True value of their measurements, enhancing overall operational efficiency and productivity.

Market Research Overview

The Calibration Management Software market encompasses solutions designed to streamline and optimize the calibration process across various industries. These solutions enable organizations to manage and track calibration activities, schedule preventive maintenance, and ensure regulatory compliance. The software often includes features such as real-time monitoring, automated alerts, and reporting capabilities. Calibration management systems are essential for maintaining the accuracy and reliability of equipment and instruments, thereby improving overall operational efficiency and productivity. Additionally, cloud-based solutions offer remote access and real-time data sharing, enhancing collaboration and streamlining workflows.

Table of Contents:

1 Executive Summary

2 Market Landscape

3 Market Sizing

4 Historic Market Size

5 Five Forces Analysis

6 Market Segmentation

Technology

Locally Installed



Cloud-based

Application

Large Enterprise



Small And Medium Enterprise

Geography

North America



Europe



APAC



South America



Middle East And Africa



7 Customer Landscape

8 Geographic Landscape

9 Drivers, Challenges, and Trends

10 Company Landscape

11 Company Analysis

12 Appendix

SOURCE Technavio