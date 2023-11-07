Calibration Management Software Market to USD 91.28 million growth between 2022 - 2027, Driven by Automation of calibration process - Technavio

NEW YORK, Nov. 7, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- The Calibration Management Software Market report has been added to Technavio's offering. With ISO 9001:2015 certification, Technavio has proudly partnered with more than 100 Fortune 500 companies for over 16 years. The potential growth difference for the calibration management software market between 2022 and 2027 is USD 91.28 million. Automation of the calibration process is the major driver influencing calibration management software growth. Calibration management software offers optimized solutions to automate the calibration process. This software also offers comprehensive functionality that is required in laboratories and plants. Furthermore, they carry out major calibration processes such as planning, scheduling, and documenting outputs. Get deeper insights into the market size, current market scenario, future growth opportunities, major growth driving factors, the latest trends, and much more. Buy the full report here

Technavio has announced its latest market research report titled Global Calibration Management Software Market 2023-2027
  • Market Challenge -
  • The high cost of software packages is the major hindrance to calibration management software growth. 
  • The calibration management software included costs such as the license cost, service charges for CB software, multiple user charges, virtual servers cost, and cost of software upgrades.
  • In LI calibration management software, license ownership is a major cost. Also, for LI calibration management software, updates may require a change of systems.
  • As the software may not work on old hardware versions, new hardware needs to be installed to reduce interoperability issues during the calibration process.
  • Learn about additional key drivers, trends, and challenges available with Technavio. Read a Sample PDF Report Now

The calibration management software market is segmented by Technology (Locally installed and Cloud-based), Application (Large enterprise, Small, and medium enterprise), and Geography (North America, Europe, APAC, South America, and Middle East and Africa). 

  • By technology, the locally installed segment will grow at a significant rate during the forecast period. Locally installed calibration management software ensures immediate action in case of emergencies and is expensive at the time of purchase. Driving factors for the locally installed calibration management software such as Security, and Offline accessibility. Such factors will increase segment growth during the forecast period.
  • North America is estimated to account for 35% of the growth of the global market during the forecast period. View a Sample Report for insights into the contribution of all the segments and regional opportunities in the report.

Key Companies in the calibration management software market:

ACG Infotech Ltd., Ape Software Inc., AVL List GmbH, Business Analysis Ltd., CompuCal Calibration Solutions, CyberMetrics Corp., Espresso Moon LLC, Fortive Corp., Hexagon AB, Humpage Technology Ltd., IndySoft Corp., Nagman Instruments and Electronics Pvt. Ltd., P.J. Bonner and Co. Ltd., Prime Technologies Inc., Productivity-Quality Systems Inc., Quality America Inc., Qualityze Inc., QUBYX Software Technologies LTD., Sarlin Oy Ab, Techgate LLC

Calibration Management Software Market Scope

Report Coverage

Details

Base year

2022

Historic period

2017-2021

Forecast period

2023-2027

Growth momentum & CAGR

Accelerate at a CAGR of 4.69%

Market growth 2023-2027

USD 91.28 million

Market structure

Fragmented

YoY growth 2022-2023 (%)

3.54

Regional analysis

North America, Europe, APAC, South America, and Middle East and Africa

Performing market contribution

North America at 35%

Key countries

US, Canada, China, Germany, and UK

Competitive landscape

Leading Vendors, Market Positioning of Vendors, Competitive Strategies, and Industry Risks

Key companies profiled

ACG Infotech Ltd., Ape Software Inc., AVL List GmbH, Business Analysis Ltd., CompuCal Calibration Solutions, CyberMetrics Corp., Espresso Moon LLC, Fortive Corp., Hexagon AB, Humpage Technology Ltd., IndySoft Corp., Nagman Instruments and Electronics Pvt. Ltd., P.J. Bonner and Co. Ltd., Prime Technologies Inc., Productivity-Quality Systems Inc., Quality America Inc., Qualityze Inc., QUBYX Software Technologies LTD., Sarlin Oy Ab, and Techgate LLC

ToC:

Executive Summary

Market Landscape

Market Sizing

Historic Market Sizes

Five Forces Analysis

Market Segmentation by Technology

Market Segmentation by Application

Market Segmentation by Geography

Customer Landscape

Geographic Landscape

Drivers, Challenges, & Trends

Company Landscape

Company Analysis

Appendix

